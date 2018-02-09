Politics Briefing newsletter: Squaring the circle of environmental regulations

Good morning,

Are environmental regulations so lax that they fail to protect the environment, or are they so cumbersome that projects are stalled for years without a decision being made?

Critics on both sides of the debates over large-scale energy resource development have long had very different interpretations of the approval process, and the federal government has attempted to address both of those concerns with an overhaul of the federal energy regulator, adding environmental protections while setting strict timelines to give businesses certainty.

Story continues below advertisement

The changes will replace the National Energy Board with the Canadian Energy regulator, while the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency will be renamed the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, which will lead all major project reviews.

Under the new system, reviews will consider a range of factors including environmental, social and health issues; the effect on Indigenous peoples; gender issues; and jobs and the economy. Resource projects requiring an impact assessment would go through a single process that must be completed within one year for an agency-led process, or three-years for a review panel.

The changes come as the Trudeau government defends its approval of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion — which was reviewed under the old system — while attempting to contain a growing trade war between B.C. and Alberta that has focused on the fate of the pipeline and the potential risks of an oil spill off the West Coast.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay in Ottawa, Mayaz Alam in Toronto and James Keller in Vancouver. If you're reading this on the web or someone forwarded this email newsletter to you, you can sign up for Politics Briefing and all Globe newsletters here. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

The Canadian government says it will toughen weapon-export rules. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says a review indicated there was no "conclusive evidence" that Canadian-made armoured vehicles were used to violate human rights in Saudi Arabia, though the government has indicated concern about a possible upcoming export of military helicopters to the Philippines.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Silicon Valley yesterday, playing up Canada's diversity and educated workforce while pitching tech companies on investing in Canada. As part of the sales pitch he held talks with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Mr. Trudeau reiterated that Canada would not be offering subsidies for Amazon HQ2, which would bring an estimated $5-billion in investment and 50,000 jobs, echoing a claim made by politicians of other jurisdictions behind Toronto's pitch. There were no media members allowed at the meeting, reportedly at the request of Amazon. Mr. Bezos also owns the Washington Post, whose slogan is "Democracy dies in darkness."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The new federal Ethics Commissioner, Mario Dion, suggests there should be publication bans in place preventing media from reporting on investigations into whether an MP has broken the conflict-of-interest rules. "Anything is possible in a statute, but it has to be carefully looked at. So you could actually prohibit the media from broadcasting. It may be legal. It may not be constitutional. It has to be looked at, basically," Mr. Dion said.

Provinces are welcoming news that recreational marijuana won't be legal until later in the summer, but they say they're committed to working toward a July deadline, as they had already been expecting. Several provinces, particularly Manitoba, had called on the federal government to delay legalization by as much as a year.

The David Suzuki Foundation says the Ottawa is falling behind on its promise to end long-term water advisories in First Nations communities, giving the government a failing grade in eight of 14 areas.

The chief justice of the B.C. Supreme Court is calling on the federal government to appoint more judges, saying Ottawa has failed to keep the judiciary fully staffed.

Minimum wage workers in B.C. will make $15.20 by 2021, fulfilling an NDP campaign promise but putting the province behind Ontario and Alberta.

The Ontario Progressive Conservatives are looking into a number of questionable riding nominations, the Toronto Star reports. At least one is under police investigation already.

Story continues below advertisement

The Supreme Court will hear arguments today in a case about sexual assault, that is important for the ways it tests witness credibility.

A new survey on #MeToo, from the Angus Reid Institute, suggests men aged 18 to 34 have a very different idea of what is acceptable behaviour in the workplace from the rest of Canadians.

A longtime Manitoba MLA and former cabinet minister is apologizing amid allegations he groped and tickled staff. Several women have come forward with allegations against Stan Struthers from when he was a cabinet minister during the NDP's time in power. Mr. Struthers issued an apology for "inappropriate actions" that caused anyone to feel uncomfortable.

Former NDP MP Peter Stoffer and allegations against him (which he denies) are the focus of a National Post look into how the New Democrats handle sexual-harassment complaints.

A Canadian lawyer says that the federal government failed him during his ordeal in Kenya. Miguna Miguna says that he was forced out of the African country after he presided over an inauguration ceremony that declared Opposition Leader Raila Odinga "the people's president." Mr. Odinga lost a contested election last year. Mr. Miguna says he was detained by Kenyan officials for nearly a week and was forced on a flight back to Canada. During this time he says that he was not offered support by Canada's consular services.

Gerry Adams, the controversial leader of Ireland's Sinn Fein and a defining figure in the country's history, will formally resign tomorrow. Mr. Adams has been described by some as a terrorist and as a peacemaker by others over his 35-year career in politics, during which he has been shot five times and saw his house blow up. I will never disassociate myself from the IRA," he said last year in announcing his retirement. "I've condemned the IRA on many occasions and I particularly regret the fact that ordinary people – citizens, civilians – were killed or injured at the hands of the IRA."

Colombia and Brazil are tightening border controls as the economic and political crisis in Venezuela deepens. With employment difficult to find and the currency spiralling out of control, thousands of migrants are fleeing the country.

The U.S. federal government shut down. Again. The shutdown began at midnight because Congress was unable to pass a spending bill. However, the House of Representatives joined the Senate early Friday morning in approving the bill, sparing Republicans further embarrassment and averting serious interruption of the government's business (for subscribers).

The stopgap funding and budget measure, approved by a 240-186 House vote, has been signed by President Donald Trump, which extends government funding through March 23.

And the 2018 Winter Olympics officially kicked off in Pyeongchang today. In every edition of the Politics Briefing during the Games, we'll link to our daily guide so you can stay updated on how Team Canada is faring. Today's guide goes over what you missed from the opening ceremonies.

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on Canada's new energy regulator: "The government's proposed overhaul dutifully identifies science, evidence and compromise as the way forward. But what good are those things in a fractious country unable to agree on what its best interests actually are?"

Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on pipeline opponents: "Kinder Morgan isn't likely to start building until outstanding court cases are resolved and interprovincial disputes ironed out. No one knows for sure how long that will take. But if construction does go ahead, things could get ugly, fast."

John Geddes (Maclean's) on Trudeau's pipeline problem: "When skilled politicians find themselves in uncomfortably tight places, it's usually a safe guess that their next move will be to look for wiggle room. What's the compromise solution, the diplomatic dodge, the safe middle ground? But the squeeze on Justin Trudeau, as the governments of British Columbia and Alberta clash over pipeline politics, might be an exception to the rule that pliability is a political virtue. The Prime Minister has little choice on this one but to opt for firmness over flexibility."

Goldy Hyder (The Globe and Mail) on Trump's tweets: "It's time the media stopped reporting on every tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump. It is simply not in the public interest for journalists, or any of us, to assign the same weight and importance to most of the messages he spreads with the help of Twitter as we should to the speeches he delivers with the help of teleprompters."

Dambisa Moyo (The Globe and Mail) on the markets: "As 2018 progresses, business leaders and market participants should – and undoubtedly will – bear in mind that we are moving ever closer to the date when payment for today's recovery will fall due. The capital market gyrations of recent days suggest that awareness of that inevitable reckoning is already beginning to dawn."

Supriya Dwivedi (Global News) on peoplekind-gate: "Once the interruption and poor attempt at humour is given in the appropriate context of a longwinded question focused on maternal love, God the Mother, and women in the economy, it becomes patently clear that the prime minister's worst offence is being that guy in your office who thinks his dad humour is legitimately hilarious."

We also have a new weekly newsletter called Amplify that will inspire and challenge our readers while highlighting the voices, opinions and insights of women at The Globe and Mail. Amplify will have a different guest editor each week - a woman who works at The Globe - highlighting a topic of the author's choice. Sign up today.