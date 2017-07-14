Good morning,
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Rhode Island today, where he will address a gathering of U.S. governors weeks before NAFTA renegotiations start. He’ll meet one-on-one with leaders from Kentucky, Wisconsin, Rhode Island, Iowa and Colorado, before delivering a keynote speech on “collaborating on tomorrow’s global economy.” He also has a formal bilateral meeting scheduled with U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence.
Toronto’s Pearson airport is gearing up for a major pitch to become a regional transportation hub, and federal officials view the proposal as a great candidate for the new Canada Infrastructure Bank.
Marion Buller, the chief commissioner of the inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women, says there is no need to restart the process that has come under fire in the past months as employees and a commissioner have quit. “Setting the reset button would mean that the voices all across Canada, the people, the survivors who want to tell their stories, are going to have to wait even longer and in even more uncertainty,” Ms. Buller told The Globe.
“I am very happy to have a second chance to represent Canada. I have done so for years as an astronaut in outer space, and now I have the chance to do so again, but this time on Earth,” Julie Payette said yesterday, after being announced as Canada’s next governor-general. The Globe’s John Ibbitson traces her years before joining the space agency.
An Ontario judge turned down a freeze order on the $10.5-million settlement to Omar Khadr for the abuses the former child soldier suffered while detained in Guantanamo Bay, the U.S. military prison. Lawyers for Tabitha Speer, widow of a U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan, and another injured U.S. soldier were in court yesterday but did not provide enough evidence to justify the freeze measure. Mr. Trudeau defended the payout, saying the government could have had to pay up to $40-million if the court case went through. The Toronto Sun says former prime minister Stephen Harper called up the injured soldier, Layne Morris, to apologize for the settlement.
Five employees of Canada’s spy agency are alleging racism and homophobia in the workplace, according to a statement of claim obtained by the Toronto Star.
Local officials in the District of North Vancouver are wary that the new owner of Grouse Mountain could have big developments planned. The Globe and Mail first reported that the Grouse Mountain resort is about to be sold to China Minsheng Investment Group, China’s largest privately owned investment manager. The firm has ties to the Chinese government.
While there’s been no details about what the new owner has planned, the marketing materials around the sale stressed possible expansions, including a hotel. Richard Walton, the mayor of the North Vancouver district, said he’s worried a large project such as a hotel could damage the mountain’s sensitive environment. The new owners would need permission from the district for any large development atop the mountain.
And the government appears to have given up on moving all departmental websites under a single Canada.ca domain. The IT project has run 10 times over budget and been delayed by months, bringing to mind the fiasco around the Phoenix pay system.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Julie Payette: “Ms. Payette radiates so many things the Liberals want to associate with Mr. Trudeau’s Canada. She embodies science, technology and innovation. She’s a woman who smashed a glass ceiling and could easily astronaut-splain computers and aeronautics to the rest of us in six languages. She can serve, as she has over years of school visits, as an example to young girls with aspirations in science, space, or any traditionally male-dominated field. She’s a Quebecker who has succeeded as a representative of Canada.”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on Quebec and fiscal restraint: “Here’s one for Ripley’s: Quebec now has a higher credit rating than either Ontario or Alberta. After boosting Quebec’s rating to double-A-minus last month, Standard & Poor’s now ranks the province once considered Canada’s fiscal truant as a more creditworthy borrower than either the province with all the oil or the province with all the banks and factories.” (for subscribers)
Lori Daniels, Robert Gray and David Bowman (The Globe and Mail) on B.C.’s wildfires: “For many communities in B.C., it is not if, but when, wildfire will pose a threat. The necessary home renovations, forest thinning and other mitigation activities require substantive, sustained funding so they can be applied consistently across large areas to ultimately make forests and communities resilient. Leadership and investments from the provincial government are urgently needed to overcome these barriers and enable solutions to safeguard our communities.”
Globe and Mail editorial board on the 2019 election: “The calendar says the mid-point is technically in October, on the two-year anniversary of the government’s four-year term. But the reality is that the summer adjournment of Parliament is the moment that the government will subtly switch its focus from keeping its election promises to setting the table for the next election campaign.”
The British government’s Brexit bill is facing heavy criticism from Opposition Labour, Scottish and Welsh lawmakers and human rights activists. Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Wales’ First Minister Carwyn Jones issued a scathing joint statement saying the bill was “a naked power grab,” that attacked the “founding principles of devolution and could destabilise our economies.”
French President Emmanuel Macron played host to U.S. President Donald Trump yesterday and the latter kept the door open to reversing his decision to pull the U.S. out of the historic Paris Climate Accords. After a rocky beginning to their relationship, the two leaders are looking to find common ground and are spending Friday at the Bastille Day military parade.
Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has vowed to appeal his conviction on charges of corruption in next year’s presidential election in Brazil. Elsewhere in South America’s largest country, current President Michel Temer survived a vote by a congressional panel that would have put him on trial in front of the country’s supreme court. The vote is non-binding, however, and the whole lower house must vote on whether Mr. Temer should be tried for allegedly receiving bribes in a graft scheme.
A U.S. House committee rejected a proposal by Mr. Trump to cut $300-million in funding for cleanup efforts for the Great Lakes. When slashing all of the funds for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative was announced earlier this year, it caused outrage in Canadian political circles as well as south of the border.
And Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, an outspoken political prisoner who provoked China’s fury, has died at the age of 61. He was the country’s most prominent and outspoken dissident and fought for human rights. He died as Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Canadian Governor-General David Johnston.
Bernard-Henri Lévy (The Globe and Mail) on Mosul: “What fate will the victors reserve for the million Mosul residents, so many of whom viewed Islamic State favourably before quickly becoming disenchanted? Will the victors treat those who remained – or who fled very late in the game – as collaborators, or will they see them instead as hostages?”
Elizabeth Renzetti (The Globe and Mail) on Yemen: “About half the country’s health facilities have shut down, either because they’ve been bombed or because staff haven’t been paid in a year. There is a crippling lack of medication and critical supplies: The aerial and naval blockade of Yemen’s harbours by the Saudi-led coalition has choked off the supply of medicine, equipment and food. All this human suffering occurs against an uncaring geopolitical backdrop. Western countries continue to supply Saudi Arabia with arms, despite the protests of human-rights groups.”
