Before Canada Day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting two Maritime provinces that have claimed special credit for the Confederation that happened 150 years ago: Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick. Mr. Trudeau will begin his day meeting with PEI Premier Wade MacLauchlan and end it with an ice cream social on the Saint John River.
CANADIAN HEADLINES
Here’s a good long read for your lunch hour: RCMP Deputy Commissioner Gilles Michaud explains in a long interview with The Globe how he sees the future of his police force: fewer cops, more accountants.
Security and justice officials from the so-called Five Eyes network -- Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand -- say they will work with service providers to balance security and privacy when dealing with investigations that want access to encrypted communications.
Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde says the welfare of children on reserves could improve immediately if they were just given more funds from the government.
Italian President Sergio Mattarella says other countries have a lot to learn from how Canada has dealt with the U.S. Trump administration.
Canadians have more faith in their democratic institutions than other countries’ citizens do, a new Environics survey suggests.
The Canadian government is continuing its legal fight to use solitary confinement in federal prisons.
“It does look as though those cuts have done their job,” Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said of the interest rate cut in 2015 in response to the low price of oil. What it means is that the era of near-zero interest rates may be coming to an end as soon as July 12, when the Bank makes its next policy rate announcement.
And Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says that, if he becomes prime minister in the future, he will appoint unabashedly conservative senators. Mr. Trudeau, for his part, says the more independent Senate has actually created better policy.
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on income mobility: “Will Canada evolve into a mix of both urban hubs and prosperous and self-sufficient hinterland communities, or are we destined to become a country of a few big cities with nothing but empty or poor in between? And is there anything that can be done to shape that future? These are the choices facing policy makers today.”
Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on Alberta’s political realignment: “The enmity between the Progressive Conservatives and Wildrose runs deep. If a merger does occur, you can be assured not all Wildrose members will be willing to join the new coalition. Those of a particularly strong social-conservative bent could well try to establish a new home on the right. However, the greatest movement could come among progressives, those liberal-minded folks who, in the past, voted for a Tory agenda that was fiscally conservative but socially tolerant. And there is a healthy segment of Albertans who fear that a new conservative party led by Mr. Jean or Mr. Kenney will not be as broad-minded as previous Tory administrations.”
Andrew Coyne (National Post) on Trudeau’s promises: “Until this week I don’t think any of us quite fathomed just how cynical Justin Trudeau could be.”
Vanessa Friedman (New York Times) on Trudeau’s socks: “Wearing a themed tie might be a bit obvious. Occasion-appropriate cuff links would probably be too hard for anyone to spot. But socks? They’re subtle enough not to be distracting, but visible enough that you can’t miss the point. That’s an original solution to the problem. And it’s working. Mr. Trudeau’s socks have begun to take on a life of their own, chronicled, and mostly celebrated, by observers everywhere.”
Vinay Menon (Toronto Star) on Trudeau’s socks: “A global nuclear war could start tomorrow and there’d be 50 stories about how Trudeau was evacuated to the emergency command bunker in a pair of socks emblazoned with a smiley face and a ‘Give Peace a Chance.’ ”
Terry Glavin (Ottawa Citizen) on reconciliation: “Maybe it’s time for some new ideas, to get us beyond the cycles of grievance-reiteration and epochs of national amnesia. Like reconfiguring the Office of Canada’s Governor-General as a permanent indigenous appointment. Like adding a fifth “region” to the Senate, in addition to Ontario, Quebec, the Maritimes and the West, to represent the First Nations, Métis and Inuit. Maybe our politicians are not ready for something so constitutionally ambitious and risky. Maybe Canadians have been more than ready for a new adventure like that for quite some time.”
B.C. UPDATE
B.C. Premier Christy Clark’s Liberals are expected to fall in a confidence vote tonight, which could trigger either a change in government or a fresh provincial election. The vote, expected after 5 p.m. PT, follows an election that left the Liberals one seat short of a majority and an NDP-Green alliance that is determined to take power. Ms. Clark says she’ll advise the province’s Lieutenant-Governor that the legislature cannot function in its current state – even if the New Democrats take power. Though she insists that isn’t the same as asking for an election; she says that’s up to Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon, who has been consulting her counterparts elsewhere and constitutional scholars.
The legislature will vote on an amendment to the Throne Speech that declares: “Her Honour’s present government does not have the confidence of this House.”
For a look at what’s expected today and what happens next, brush up with our interactive explainer.
Confidence votes like the one today would be a key pressure point in the minority legislature if the New Democrats successfully take power. They’re actually relatively infrequent, typically limited to votes on budgets and spending. In such a divided legislature, the Speaker is typically expected to vote for confident votes in the event of a tie to prevent the government from falling.
Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on the B.C. confidence vote: “Where once it seemed difficult to fathom Ms. Guichon not giving the NDP a chance to govern, it’s now difficult imagining her ignoring the advice of Ms. Clark and the Speaker’s Office.”
INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES
Several states in the Arab Gulf are looking to introduce new economic sanctions against Qatar by asking trading partners to choose between Qatar or them. The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia ceased diplomatic ties with Qatar earlier this month and imposed economic sanctions on the small, energy-rich nation.
A police helicopter in Venezuela attacked the country’s Supreme Court with gunfire and grenades yesterday in the latest escalation of tensions in the country. The Supreme Court in recent months had issued a series of rulings that supported President Nicolas Maduro and stripped powers from the legislature, which is controlled by the opposition.
With a limited version of U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration and travel ban targeting Muslims set to come into force tomorrow, much uncertainty remains as to how the ban will be enforced by the federal government.
Last year, Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff was impeached. This year, it could be the man who replaced her: Michel Temer. He is now the target of his country’s Congress after a Supreme Court justice sent charges of corruption to Brazilian legislators. Under Brazilian law, only members of the lower house can choose whether the country’s highest court can put the president on trial. Two-thirds need to support the decision for Mr. Temer to be tried.
Anastasia Lin (The Globe and Mail) on China’s treatment of Falun Gong followers: “The Chinese government uses propaganda and misinformation to undercut sympathy for Falun Gong. One method is calling Falun Gong an ‘evil cult’ – a label that evokes visceral negative responses. The Chinese government claims, with no credible evidence, that practising Falun Gong leads to madness, murder, and suicide. … This should cause deep concern in the West. We know where this kind of dehumanizing rhetoric can lead, because we’ve seen it before in Nazi Germany, in Rwanda, in Bosnia.”
Ruth Wishart (The Guardian) on Scot-exit: “A second independence referendum is off the table until the Brexit deal is done. There will be no bid to gain Westminster’s permission for one in the near future. But the bill for a second Scottish independence referendum, already drafted, has not been shredded, merely left to simmer on the back burner.”
Kathleen Parker (Washington Post) on U.S. health care: “To the conservative mind, the repeal-and-replace bill wasn’t so much mean as tough. To the liberal mind, it was indefensibly heartless and cruel. But if one thinks reducing the debt and deficit is necessary, then isn’t entitlement reform essential? When would such cuts ever be popular — or painless? Somewhere between the thorny cliffs of Dire Straits, where millions die from Republican meanness, and the gently sweeping shores of Obamaland, where everyone gets a lei and lives to 150, is a big enough boat to get us to market-based health-care reform.”
