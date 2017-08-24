Good morning,
Since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named his 30-person cabinet almost two years ago, the group of ministers has remained remarkably stable. Mr. Trudeau has only made a couple of small shuffles – retoolings, perhaps – after the resignation of Hunter Tootoo and the election of Donald Trump.
Well, we’re about to get another one.
Sources tell The Globe’s Robert Fife that Judy Foote, who has been on a leave of absence since April for family and health reasons, will formally announce her resignation as minister of public services and procurement today. That leaves a hole in the cabinet the size of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Enter Seamus O’Regan. The affable former morning TV host and close friend of Mr. Trudeau is expected to join the cabinet, though it’s not known yet which portfolio would be his.
Time was, perhaps, running out to get this sorted – the federal cabinet is holding its fall retreat in St. John’s this year, in only a few short weeks.
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay in Ottawa and Eleanor Davidson in Toronto.
CANADIAN HEADLINES
E-mails released in the investigation against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, the suspended second-highest-ranked soldier, detail more of the behind-the-scenes jockeying for one of Canada’s largest ship-building contracts ever.
Refugee claimants who illegally cross the U.S. border to get into Canada do not have an unfair advantage in terms of settling here long-term, Mr. Trudeau says.
About 243,000 low-income seniors will be off the Guaranteed Income Supplement program because of changes to the Canada Pension Plan, according to a report from the government’s chief actuary.
Nearly half of federal public servants have had a problem with their paycheques because of the Phoenix pay system debacle, according to CBC.
An Ontario judge told a disciplinary hearing yesterday that he was just trying to be funny when he wore a “Make America Great Again” hat in court.
And sources tell The Globe that Senator Mike Duffy, who went on trial over his expense claims and was exonerated, is considering legal action against the government to recoup some of the money he lost during the three-year saga.
Lori Turnbull (The Globe and Mail) on Rana Sarkar, Canada’s new consul-general to San Francisco: “There are at least two reasons why Mr. Sarkar’s salary is a story. First, there is the money itself. While this is not going to break the bank, the government is using public funds to offer him a larger compensation package than is officially required. Taxpayers are wise and entitled to ask whether this is good value for money. The rhetoric around 'taxpayers’ money' is both useful and powerful as a political tool for citizens, as it reminds governments that they are spending our money, not theirs, and they need to be careful with it.”
Brian Lee Crowley (The Globe and Mail) on asylum seekers: “It has long been Canada's policy that refugees are selected according to a complex process in which we work with international agencies such as the UNHCR to identify, in our deeply Canadian way, those candidates most in need of resettlement and who have the greatest chance of integrating with Canadian society. These people are usually far from Canada and lack the means to get here, unlike the queue-jumpers from the United States. A major increase in queue-jumpers diverts vast financial, administrative, security, police and judicial resources from dealing with more important issues, including those of selecting, transporting and settling legitimate and far needier refugees chosen by Canada.”
John Ivison (National Post) on Canada and Afghanistan: “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signalled in June that his government has no plans to send any troops back to Afghanistan. Trudeau said Canada is 'always willing to step up around the world' but that its efforts are now focused elsewhere. Last year, Trudeau committed $465 million over three years for aid and security in Afghanistan. But that might not be enough to assuage this most mercurial of presidents. Trump said he is now persuaded that a U.S. withdrawal would create a vacuum that terrorists would fill.”
INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES
The White House is preparing to embark on its most challenging stretch yet on Capitol Hill. When Congress returns in September, the Trump administration is aiming to pass legislation to fund the government and to raise the limit on government borrowing, as well as launching a bid for tax reform. But instead of working on unity within the Republican Party, Donald Trump is chastising and feuding with his Republican colleagues. Zach Wamp, a former Republican member of the house of representatives, described the relationship between Mr. Trump and his fellow Republicans as a “full-scale food fight.”
The Islamist militant cell that carried out lethal attacks in Spain last week was planning several major bomb attacks. The group was led by a radical imam, who died a day before the van attack in Barcelona when a house the group was using to build bombs blew up. Investigators found receipts for 500 litres of acetone and other materials that can be used to make explosives in the ruins of the house.
The Globe’s Asia correspondent Nathan VanderKlippe was detained by Chinese police in Xinjiang region late on Wednesday night. Xinjiang is home to a large portion of China’s Uighur population, and the site of recent clashes between Chinese police and the ethnic minority. Mr. VanderKlippe had been reporting on the security situation facing the minority population before being detained. After police seized his computer, Mr. VanderKlippe only received a handwritten note from the officials, acknowledging that his property had been seized.
A hotel outside the Yemeni capital Sanaa was hit by airstrikes yesterday, killing at least 35 people. Yehia Hussein, an emergency worker in the Houthi-controlled area, said “Saudi-American aggressors” targeted the hotel, which had been hosting around 100 people. The Houthis, whose territory includes Sanaa, are fighting Yemen’s internationally-recognized government that is backed by the Saudi-led military alliance in a war which has killed at least 10,000 and unleashed a humanitarian disaster.
The New York Times has the backstory on the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
The Globe and Mail editorial board on Trump’s presidency: “When things are going badly, it can be comforting to seek refuge in nostalgia. Remember good times past. Break out those tunes you used to love. Maybe call up an old friend. Or, if you're Donald Trump, hold a rally where you crank up your greatest hits, call out your favourite enemies and return to the good ol' resentments and grievances and that got you elected. There are those who think Mr. Trump's presidency is imploding; Mr. Trump may even be one of them. The administration has become a sieve of leaks, a geography of infighting and a revolving door. He has had no luck passing legislation, or doing much of anything. And the latest Politico polls says his approval rating has hit a new low, down to 39 per cent.”
Zalmay Khalilzad (The New York Times) on Trump and Pakistan: “A key element of the new strategy is the recognition that America needs a new approach toward Pakistan. Unlike his two predecessors in the Oval Office, Mr. Trump has chosen to address the fact that Pakistan has been playing a double game. He unequivocally called out Pakistan for pretending to be a partner and receiving large-scale American assistance while providing sanctuary and support for the Taliban and the Haqqani terrorist network, which have been killing Americans and Afghans. Mr. Trump’s announcement of a change in American policy implies that the United States will end its support and assistance for Pakistan.”
