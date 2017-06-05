Good morning,
If you think you’ve got a busy day ahead, spare a thought for the Prime Minister. Justin Trudeau begins today by appearing on the morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan (at about 9:15 a.m ET, on CTV), before he and Environment Minister Catherine McKenna paddle the Niagara River for World Environment Day. Then Mr. Trudeau is back in Ottawa in time for Question Period at 2 p.m. ET. As much as Question Period is an important exercise in democracy and, ahem, always worth watching, today’s will be notable for featuring the first time new Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will go toe-to-toe with the Prime Minister. And then, of course, there are bilateral meetings with the Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, who is in town, capped off with a working diplomatic dinner. Mondays, right?
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay in Ottawa and Mayaz Alam in Toronto, with James Keller in Vancouver.
CANADIAN HEADLINES
The Conservative leadership election is apparently not quite over yet. Supporters of candidates who lost, such as Maxime Bernier and Kellie Leitch, are raising concerns about the discrepancy in vote counts between the party lists and those maintained by the third-party company counting the ballots. “I think members have a right to know what happened and why there is a difference between the numbers of votes,” Mr. Bernier, who got 49 per cent of the final ballot, said.
The head of the United Nations Environment Programme is in Canada today to mark World Environment Day and he says world leaders must worry about what will happen if they do not act to prevent global warming. The past two years have been the hottest on record and will accelerate droughts and harm coastal cities as sea levels rise. The issue of climate change is particularly fraught in Canada, of course, as the current Liberal government works to cut down emissions while continuing to approve oil pipelines and supporting the country’s energy sector. (More on that in this Globe editorial.)
Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen has returned after a non-publicized trip to the Middle East where he worked to sell Canada’s post-secondary experience for international students and checked out refugee-processing centres in the region.
In British Columbia, the Green Party holds the balance of power in the legislature. Now, it’s trying to move beyond the historic result and increase its sway across the country, with the 2018 Ontario election set to be the next major test for the party. In Canada’s most populous province, the Greens have never won a seat in the legislature and their best result has been 8.02 per cent of votes in 2007. But the next important question will be who becomes the Speaker — a position that rarely has this level of significance. The legislature must pick a speaker before anything can happen, including a confidence motion. The Liberals have indicated none of their caucus members will volunteer, so if that falls to the NDP, they and the Greens would together find themselves with the same number of votes as the Liberals. The Speaker would need to break the tie every time, adding to the government’s already precarious situation.
And the Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner took place in Gatineau, Que., this past weekend, an annual gathering of journalists and politicians of all stripes. (This writer took the Indian High Commissioner and his wife as dates.) While the dinner is a chance to lay down the gloves one night a year, the highlight is always the speeches wherein party leaders can take shots at each other and themselves -- such as Mr. Scheer’s comments about his “resting pleasant face.” CPAC has all the speeches on their website.
Sylvain Charlebois (The Globe and Mail) on food and the fight for $15: “Implications of this change for the agriculture, food processing, retailing and even food-service sectors will be momentous. Alleviating poverty and wealth redistribution are certainly key drivers, but beyond the politics, there is much more to it than just wanting to improve conditions for the working class.”
Charles Burton (The Globe and Mail) on the trouble of free trade with China: “The prospect of strengthening Canada's comprehensive engagement with China, including economic and trade activity, is certainly alluring, especially given the erratic state of our relations with the Trump regime. But don’t expect free-trade talks to enrich our business with China if the process only forces Canada to bow to Beijing-imposed conditions on other important aspects of the economic relationship.”
Margaret Wente (The Globe and Mail) on Trudeau’s upcoming test: “Mr. Trudeau now faces the unpleasant prospect of a pitched battle not only against the usual gang of environmental protesters, but against an entire provincial government. At stake is his government’s credibility, and his own. Businesses will be reluctant to spend billions on resource investments if they don’t believe the Canadian government can enforce its own decisions.”
Vicky Mochama (Metro) on the death of a woman crossing the Manitoba border: “Whether we take action on it or not, the global migrant crisis is happening. Without a unified humanitarian solution, more migrants will continue to die like Mavis Otuteye: cold and alone.”
Andrew Coyne (National Post) on reopening the Constitution: “I lost a good part of my youth to the Twenty Years War over the constitution, 1980-2000; the thought of wasting the rest of my career in the same way is too horrible to contemplate.”
GLOBE TALKS
INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES
“Enough is enough,” British Prime Minister Theresa May said after the terrorist attack in London left at least seven dead and dozens more injured. Ms. May said that things could no longer continue as they were and that counter-terrorism strategy would have to be changed. Her speech at Downing Street focused on various changes in approach: the fight against the “evil ideology” inspiring repeated attacks, which she called a perversion of Islam; new regulations to limit avenues for extremism online; and more resources for pinpointing and stamping out extremism. Here is what we know and what we don’t know about the attack.
U.S. President Donald Trump responded to the attacks by initially retweeting Drudge Report before issuing a statement on Twitter that argued in favour of his proposal to ban travel and immigration of citizens from certain Muslim-majority countries as London authorities responded on Saturday night. He later said that the U.S. was with the people of London and the U.K. On Sunday morning he criticized and mischaracterized London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s comments that there is “no reason to be alarmed” by an increased police presence while also railing against political correctness.
Major parties agreed to suspend campaigning on Sunday but will resume today and Thursday’s general election is set to go on as planned. A spate of polls released Saturday night (before the attacks) show that the gap between the Tories and Labour had narrowed significantly since the election call. The most likely result is still a Conservative victory when British voters head to the polls on Thursday but the likelihood of a majority has been reduced significantly.
Six countries in the Middle East and northern Africa, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, have cut ties with Qatar because they say the country is supporting militant groups that are destabilizing the region.
Documents obtained by The Guardian detail how Russia is trying to provoke dissent in the countries that formerly made up Yugoslavia in a bid to prevent them joining other Western countries in NATO.
And in Washington, former FBI director James Comey is set to testify this week at a Senate committee into whether Mr. Trump attempted to obstruct the bureau’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s relationship with Russia. There has been some discussion that Mr. Trump would invoke executive privilege to block Mr. Comey’s testimony, but it is increasingly looking like that is unlikely to occur.
Stephen Hewitt (The Globe and Mail) on Theresa May’s tough talk: “What is needed at the moment is not rhetoric about ending terrorism, no matter how satisfying that may sound, since that is impossible. Instead, there needs to be more of an emphasis on resiliency. The United Kingdom has survived far worse dangers. More than 40,000 died in the U.K. during the Second World War as a result of German aerial bombing. More than 3,000 died as result of the violence in Northern Ireland, including nearly 500 in 1972 alone. The U.K. bested these threats; it can survive the current terrorism without resorting to extreme and ineffective measures.”
Meghan O’Sullivan (Bloomberg) on soft power: “The U.S. had, and continues to have, many sources of soft power, be it our technologies, universities that attract hundreds of thousands of foreign students each year, or many elements of our popular culture. But a new and significant source of soft power was U.S. leadership on an issue that virtually every country in the world cares enough about to have devised a national action plan: climate change.”
