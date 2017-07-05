Good morning,



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on a pro-trade European tour, is in Edinburgh today, where he will meet the Queen. If the rumours are true, he will tell her in private who he wants as Canada’s next governor-general. David Johnston, who took office in 2010, is leaving his post later this year.



This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay in Ottawa, with James Keller in Vancouver. If you're reading this on the web or someone forwarded this email newsletter to you, you can sign up for Politics Briefing and all Globe newsletters here. Let us know what you think.



CANADIAN HEADLINES



The widow of a U.S. soldier killed in combat and one of his colleagues who was partially blinded are trying to prevent former child soldier Omar Khadr from receiving a settlement from the Canadian government. Counsel for Tabitha Speer and Layne Morris is expected to file an emergency injunction in court today, sources told The Globe.



A proposed class-action lawsuit against the Canadian government is seeking compensation for veterans who have to wait months or years for retirement cheques.



Canada’s top general is condemning the actions of a group of Armed Forces members who disrupted an Indigenous event in Halifax.



The government will continue to grant status under the Indian Act after a court decision has staved off another ruling that put the process in jeopardy.



Saudi Arabia’s ambassador says Canada should mind its own business when it comes to a blogger with Canadian connections who is jailed in the Middle Eastern country.



A new poll from the Angus Reid Institute indicates Canadians may be cooling on the Liberals’ proposed carbon pricing plan.



Federal Conservatives and Liberals are neck-and-neck in terms of fundraising, with both parties earning the support of about 82,000 donors each last year.



B.C.’s New Democrats have put together a transition team as the party prepares to form government, poaching a Vancouver city councillor and the CEO of a major credit union. The NDP will take power later this month under premier-designate John Horgan, after the Liberals were defeated last week on a confidence vote. Mr. Horgan has named Vancouver city councillor Geoff Meggs as chief of staff. Mr. Meggs is a three-term councillor with deep roots in the labour movement. Central 1 Credit Union CEO Don Wright will be Mr. Horgan’s deputy minister of executive council, cabinet secretary and head of public service. The New Democrats say their ban on union and corporate donations will include in-kind contributions, such as the controversial practice of unions loaning staff to the NDP. The NDP came under scrutiny during the spring election campaign over revelations that several of its top campaign officials were actually employed by the United Steelworkers union. Party spokeswoman Raj Sihota says legislation will be passed soon after the NDP form government, and it will include a ban on in-kind donations.



And while thousands waited in line for hours to get on to Parliament Hill on Canada Day, new figures indicate the parliamentary precinct was far below capacity during the big shows. The delays were caused by extensive security screening amid worries that there would be some kind of attack on revelers. The Beaverton, a satirical publication, writes that people are still waiting in line days later.

Opinion: reactions to Omar Khadr



Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) : “The payout, in the end, is the penalty for being lax on the rule of law. But the blame for the sum doesn’t lie with Justin Trudeau for settling, but the two prime ministers chiefly responsible for the liability, Jean Chrétien and Stephen Harper. Those illegal 2003 Canadian interrogations took place on Mr. Chrétien’s watch, and Mr. Harper made the liability larger by telling Mr. Khadr to keep rotting in Guantanamo. That’s what has made Mr. Khadr’s case worth millions.”



Globe and Mail editorial board: “A civilized justice system doesn’t torture people. It doesn’t torture the innocent; it doesn’t torture the guilty. It doesn’t even torture people who are fighting for the other side in a military conflict, whether they be generals or the lowliest child foot soldier.”



Christie Blatchford (National Post): “If it’s clear that no one emerges covered with glory from this saga — not the Americans, not Canada in its enabler role, not the military tribunal — that surely would include Khadr, who has admitted, depending upon your view of it, to murder (because of the legal limbo in which combat exists when there is no formal declaration of war) or to being a fighter who killed a U.S. soldier in action. But still and all, he did return to Canada, serving out the remainder of his time in institutions in Ontario and Alberta before getting bail in 2015. He has plenty of supporters in this country and more of a shot at a fresh start than many of those who walk away from prison with nothing and absolutely no one in their corner.”



Toronto Sun editorial board: “Two weeks before receiving his mortal wounding, [soldier Christopher] Speer was awarded the Soldier's Medal for risking his life to save two Afghan children trapped in a minefield. So excuse us if our heart does not bleed for Khadr like the progressives now cheering his civil court victory.”



Jonathan Kay (CBC): “The idea that children aren't always responsible for their actions is encoded in criminal law. And modern brain-study research shows that brain development (particularly in regard to the prefrontal cortex, which shows us the consequences of our impulses) isn't complete until we're well into our 20s. … The lingering image of Khadr as a lone child among adults at Gitmo remains unsettling to me.”



Stephanie Carvin (Ottawa Citizen): “But if there is a lesson in all of this, it is that Canada has been paying the literal financial price for when it or its allies failed to uphold legal norms in the War on Terror. Failure to live up to established norms has produced little and hurt us a lot.”

Report Typo/Error