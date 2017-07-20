Good morning,
Back in January, 2016, Senator Jeff Sessions stood in front of a crowd of 32,000 people in Madison, Ala., and delivered the first U.S. Senate endorsement of then-candidate Donald Trump. Mr. Trump described Mr. Sessions as “a tough guy. I like that. We have a similar thought process.” Less than two years later, Trump is denouncing the Attorney-General for recusing himself from overseeing the Russia investigation that has dogged the Trump presidency.
Mr. Trump told the New York Times: “Sessions should have never recused himself and if he was going to recuse himself he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked someone else.” In a sit-down interview with the Times, Mr. Trump took no prisoners. He accused former FBI director James Comey of trying to leverage a dossier of compromising material to keep his job, and said special counsel Robert Mueller is running an office rife with conflicts of interest.
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Mayaz Alam and Eleanor Davidson in Toronto and James Keller in Vancouver. If you're reading this on the web or someone forwarded this email newsletter to you, you can sign up for Politics Briefing and all Globe newsletters here. Let us know what you think.
CANADIAN HEADLINES
Marijuana legalization dominated a meeting of Canada’s premiers in Alberta this week, with the provincial and territorial leaders suggesting they may not be ready for the drug to be widely available for recreational users by this time next year. The premiers say they will report back in November on what they need from the federal government, and whether Ottawa’s timeline is possible to meet. In particular, they say there are still too many unanswered questions around impaired driving, public education, distribution, taxation and the impact on the black market. Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, who has called for a one-year delay, derided Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “super-duper” deadline to have marijuana legal by July 1 of next year. Legalisation will be a complex process for the provinces: they are tasked with figuring out distribution and sales of cannabis, where it will be allowed, and what the minimum age to buy the drug will be.
Other issues that came up in the meetings included expanding business with China through a free-trade agreement; turning around the opioid crisis; streamlining environmental approvals; and speeding up refugee applications. Many of those discussions shared a common theme: the need for more help from Ottawa.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s plan to recoup lost taxes on “passive” investment income is gathering criticism from lawyers, accountants and a major lobby group. The proposal will affect private corporations who invest excess profits in areas other than their active business, meaning everything from corner stores to large private firms could see new taxes on their investment portfolios.
The bid to unite the Wildrose and Progressive Conservatives under the banner of a United Conservative Party has reached its final stage. Tories will begin voting today and will continue to vote until Saturday. Wildrose members will be voting on Saturday. The Progressive Conservatives need a simple majority for approval of the merger, while Wildrose needs 75 per cent.
B.C. Premier John Horgan spent his first full day on the job mapping out his new government’s response to the province’s wildfire crisis, promising more support for people who’ve been forced to flee or are facing the threat of evacuation. Mr. Horgan extended a state of emergency by two weeks and announced the province would give evacuees another $600 — doubling what they’ve received so far. He’s also struck a cabinet working group on the issue.
And Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is set to name his leadership team today. Ontario MP Lisa Raitt, who also ran for the leadership, will be named deputy leader and House leader and Manitoba MP Candice Bergen will also be named to the team.
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on Khadr and the longform census: “When the census story broke in 2010, the Liberals painted Mr. Harper as a philistine prepared to destroy knowledge for the sake of a blinkered ideology. Similarly, the Conservatives are using the Khadr settlement to paint Mr. Trudeau as not only soft on terrorists, but willing to pander to one. The census charge stuck to Mr. Harper, and the Khadr charge will likely stick to Mr. Trudeau.”
Jeffrey Jones (The Globe and Mail) on Alberta and equalization: “There are some serious problems with the Alberta economy. The federal equalization system is not one of them. This is a straw man that gets hoisted up whenever there are votes to be won, especially among those who would cast them for parties and candidates who stoke a belief that the province is always getting stiffed by Ottawa and the other provinces. It’s been dusted off again. As one narrative goes, there’s a pot of cash somewhere – I don’t know, let’s say a warehouse in some Liberal riding in Ontario – and every year entrepreneurial Albertans are forced to funnel billions of their hard-earned dollars into this slush fund. Then, the feds ladle it out to Quebeckers and Maritimers, who get to enjoy massively subsidized public services. It’s crapola.” (for subscribers)
Lori Turnbull (The Globe and Mail) on what’s next for the B.C. NDP: “Not even the budget bill itself will be treated as a confidence vote, though the overall budgetary policy of the government has been deemed a matter of confidence. We will have to stay tuned to see how this differentiation plays out in practice, but the agreement is clear that the Greens are not expected to support the government on every bill and that those that are not matters of confidence will be decided on an issue by issue basis.”
Susan Delacourt (iPolitics) on Julie Payette’s expunged assault charge: “It is 2017 — and we’ve come a long way from the days when people stayed in bad marriages for the sake of their political reputations. But when disintegrating marriages get tangled up in the courts, it’s harder to draw the line between the public and private lives of high office holders. Add a charge of assault, and the fact that this particular dispute involved Canada’s next governor-general, and what you have is a major transparency conundrum — not just for the appointee but for journalism as well, and for the Prime Minister’s Office maybe most of all.”
NAFTA UPDATE
Renegotiations for the trilateral trade deal are set to begin on August 16, the earliest possible day, and will be held in Washington. The United States had requested that the first round of talks be held in Detroit or Pittsburgh, both Rust Belt cities in swing states that U.S. President Donald Trump won narrowly.
A day after Unifor head Jerry Dias proposed that Canada and the U.S. slap “heavy tariffs” on Mexican-made vehicles, a study was released that the cost of tariffs would be passed on to consumers. The lead author of the study also said that such a proposal would be unlikely to transfer assembly plants out of Mexico.
Senior figures in the Liberal Party are suggesting an unlikely figure could impact NAFTA talks: Omar Khadr. After months of bipartisan co-operation on the Canada-U.S. file, the Liberals and Conservatives have resorted to partisan bickering over Khadr, much of which is unfolding over Twitter. Environment Minister Catherine McKenna tweeted “Dangerous game #CPC is playing. Cda-US relationship should be above domestic politics. We should all be on the same team focused on trade.”
And U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer unveiled the United States’ chief NAFTA negotiator: John Melle, a career civil servant who has worked for the Office of the Trade Representative since 1988. Melle is described as a steady hand with a direct, no-drama style.
INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES
The group of Arab countries that severed diplomatic ties with Qatar over its alleged funding of extremism has backed down from its 13-point ultimatum. Instead, they are urging Qatar to commit to six principles intended to combat terrorism.
France and Germany have shown a fairly united front following French President Emmanuel Macron’s election, with he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel finding common ground on major issues. But on issues from Germany’s lack of defence spending to the potential of Macron’s reforms, the two countries do share a host of policy disagreements.
The Trump administration’s efforts to improve relations with Russia is making life easier for a third party: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The U.S. will be halting the CIA’s covert program to equip and train rebel groups fighting the Syrian government.
Now that the Republican health-care bill is on hold, the White House and its allies on Capitol Hill turn to tax reform. It’ll be an issue that politicians on this side of the border will be watching eagerly. If major tax reform initiatives are enacted, it will likely affect how Mr. Morneau approaches the Liberal government’s agenda — he extended the tax credit review beyond this year’s federal budget while keeping an eye on the U.S. As for Republicans, the issue may be the uniting force they need but divisions remain.
And Republican Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. The senator and his family are reviewing options for treatment, including therapy and radiation. In a statement on Twitter, his daughter, Meghan McCain, said: “My love for my father is boundless and like any daughter I cannot and do not wish to be in a world without him. I have faith that those days remain far away.”
Anne-Marie Slaughter and Fabiana Perera (The Globe and Mail) on a history of protests in Venezuela: “This time, the opposition has made more concrete demands, and has vowed to stay in the streets until those demands are met. They are calling on the government to hold a fair presidential election, free all political prisoners and open a humanitarian corridor for the country to receive much-needed food and medicine. Mr. Maduro has blamed the protesters for the country’s shortages. But he will need more than populist rhetoric to mollify the people this time. Venezuelans have spoken loud and clear: They are tired of populism, and they will not tire of the streets.”
David Ignatius (Washington Post) on China taming internet dissent: “The paradox is that China probably has the most prolific social-media activity in the world, but its authoritarian government also fears opposition. So how does Beijing maintain control? ...Only when there was a danger of collective action would the government intervene directly. It was as if the party propagandists were adapting the famous admonition of Sun Tzu, the revered sixth-century B.C. strategist: ‘The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.’ ”
Mark LeVine (Al Jazeera) on Cuba’s bright future: “If left relatively alone, Cuba's natural, economic and human potential could lead the country to become a model for others in the region. Its 11 million population and relatively good natural resource base, along with a highly educated population and significant room for growth in almost every economic sector, have the potential to generate a transformation towards a form of social welfare democracy. It would preserve the best gains of the revolutionary era in terms of social development and solidarity while encouraging Cubans' entrepreneurial ethos and already deep links with the global economy. But such a path would have many enemies.”
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobePolitics