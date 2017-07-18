Good morning,
Better access to Canada for the U.S. agriculture sector. Easier online shopping for Canadians buying from American retailers. Fewer restrictions on telecommunications and financial companies doing business in Canada. The United States government has revealed its objectives for the upcoming renegotiation of NAFTA, outlining a desire for a sweeping overhaul of the 23-year-old free-trade agreement. U.S. President Donald Trump says he wants to end up with an even playing field – or better yet, a field that’s slanted “a little bit” in the Americans’ favour. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland declined to respond, simply saying that Canada is ready to negotiate.
One of the American proposals of particular interest to Canadian consumers is an attempt to increase the amount people in this country spend on U.S.-based online retailers before paying import taxes. Right now, the limit is just $20, but the U.S. government wants that increased to $800 (U.S.). The objectives outlined on Monday also include measures related to intellectual property laws, labour and environmental regulation, and Canada’s supply management system for dairy and poultry. Read our primer on what the Americans want.
Two young girls took their lives over the weekend in a remote fly-in reserve in northwestern Ontario, bringing to four the number of youth suicides in the community in the past two weeks. Suicide happens with alarming frequency through First Nations communities in the region, but this year has been particularly difficult. The 49 communities within the Nishnawbe Aski Nation have grappled with the problem for decades, but the publicly known death toll has already surpassed 20 so far this year –more than in any of the previous five years. Health Minister Jane Philpott calls the suicides an “unspeakable tragedy” and the government says it’s sending in more support, though First Nations leaders have said Ottawa has not done enough.
The federal agency in charge of Canada’s prisons says it will review the way it treats inmates with opioid addictions, following a series of accusations from prisoners based in British Columbia. Prisoners’ Legal Services, a Vancouver-based law clinic devoted to prison issues, has sent Correctional Service Canada a letter detailing the stories of 33 inmates who said they couldn’t access basic addictions treatment while in prison. The corrections agency responded quickly: “The Correctional Service of Canada takes these allegations very seriously and will undertake a review of the application of opiate substitution therapy policy.”
Three First Nations groups boycotted a meeting of Canada’s premiers, saying they deserve a full seat at the table. Yesterday’s event was scheduled to kick off the Council of the Federation gathering in Edmonton, which continues with the first meetings between premiers today. The Assembly of First Nations, the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and the Metis National Council all skipped the event. They said they want “full and meaningful inclusion” rather than to be relegated to a single meeting before the conference actually begins. Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the premiers respect the groups’ decision, and she says the provincial and territorial leaders are committed to working with them around a common table. The Native Women’s Association of Canada and the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples did show up for the meeting.
British Columbia NDP Leader John Horgan will be premier by the end of the day, as his government is set to be formally sworn in this afternoon in Victoria. The new government will need to get to work quickly, as it takes over the response to the province’s worsening wildfire situation. The transition of power follows months of political uncertainty following the province’s May 9 election, in which the governing Liberals were reduced to a minority in the legislature. The New Democrats and Greens then reached an agreement to defeat the Liberals, setting the stage for an NDP minority government. The big reveal today will be who Mr. Horgan appoints to cabinet – and who among the party’s 41 MLAs will be left out. Brush up on what’s likely to happen next with our interactive explainer.
Margaret Wente (The Globe and Mail) on Kathleen Wynne: “In Ontario, the Liberals have been in power so long that the youngest voters can’t remember when they weren’t. What saved them from defeat was a leadership change and a fresh face at the top. A lot of people think they’ll need another one to win again. But Ms. Wynne is not a quitter.”
André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on Canada’s health-care ranking: “The problem is that Canada does not cover a broad enough range of services. Medicare covers 100 per cent of hospital and physician services, but too often fails to cover essential prescription drugs, home care, long-term care and dental care, which is the norm in most wealthy countries.”
Jody Wilson-Raybould (The Globe and Mail) on Indigenous reconciliation: “Declarations and principles alone do not make change. The shift in relations that must take place is about actions not words to actually improve the quality of life for Indigenous peoples on the ground. Where the shift has already begun we are seeing success. It is incumbent upon all of us to make reconciliation based on recognition work for all.”
Tasha Kheiriddin (iPolitics) on relationships with First Nations: ‘The prime minister is right on that point, but if he’s serious about pursuing a nation-to-nation relationship, he has to be clear on what that means. He can’t simply promise to repair the ills of the past without setting a clear blueprint for the future.”
In northeastern Congo, Canada’s feminist foreign policy is looking to play a part in ensuring that the wealth from mining is shared more equally between men and women. Around eight million people are employed through small scale mining in Africa and at least a quarter of those workers are women. But, like in other sectors and other regions of the world, women are paid less than men. Activists, including Canadian groups, are seeking to change that through educational and human-rights programs, The Globe’s Africa Correspondent Geoffrey York reports.
Yesterday was the first day of full-scale Brexit negotiations. After Day 1, there is already discontent on the EU side, with officials frustrated over Britain’s unwillingness to present financial estimates and their relative unpreparedness. Brexit Minister David Davis left the talks less than an hour after they began. Back in Britain, a new poll found that the vast majority of Labour members prefer that the U.K. stay in the economic and customs union.
Almost all Qatari nationals will no longer be allowed into Egypt visa-free, in the latest move in the ongoing situation in the Arab Gulf. Egypt is one of several Arab countries that severed diplomatic ties with Qatar over its alleged funding of extremist groups. Egypt is insisting that the small energy-rich nation meet the list of demands given, which include shuttering the Al-Jazeera media network.
And the GOP effort to repeal and replace Obamacare is dead, for now. Two senators said they could not support it, bringing the total to four Republicans in total who said they cannot support the legislation in its current form.
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on NAFTA: “If things continue to go this badly, it isn’t hard to imagine the embattled President declaring that the NAFTA talks are going nowhere and he is terminating the agreement to protect American jobs. At least he could say he had done something.” (for subscribers)
Mark Kingwell (The Globe and Mail) on Kid Rock and democracy: “The basic qualification for being an elected representative is, after all, simply that you are a fellow citizen. Laments for special ability and competence in our elected leaders are not only outdated, they’re fundamentally anti-democratic, vestiges of an aristocratic age. Meanwhile, the demos is dangerously unhinged, and always has been.”
Dana Wagner (Policy Options) on facts and fact-checkers: “Forget what you have heard about a post-fact world. Facts have always been manipulated, altered and smothered. And fact-checkers, journalists, artists and others strive to find the truth. Part of what is so different today is the way misinformation spreads. Virally. Videos and images easily doctored, in content or captions, so, for example, a drunk Russian assaulting a doctor in Novgorod might be described online as an immigrant turning violent in your country. Misinformation travels faster than corrected content, including fact checks [....] The new misinformation environment has altered the traditional ways to counter it.”
