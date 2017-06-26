Good morning,
Who is the prime minister? Who is the president? Through history the answer in Canada and the U.S., with one exception in each country, has been a white man. The Angus Reid Institute conducted a study into Canadians’ and Americans’ opinions on the prospects of people from other backgrounds rising to become leader of government.
Canadians were more likely than Americans to say that their country will definitely/probably elect a leader in the next 25 years who is a woman (88-83), a gay man (71-40), a lesbian (67-37) or an atheist (68-37). 96 per cent of Canadians say they would vote for a party led by a woman, 94 per cent for a party led by a Black Canadian and 85 per cent for a party led by an Indigenous Canadian.
The lowest levels of support came for a Muslim (58 per cent), a man who wears a religious head-covering (56 per cent) or a woman who wears a religious head-covering (53 per cent). The main cleavage in the data for Canadian respondents was between Quebeckers and the rest of Canada. Quebeckers were less likely to support a party led by a Jewish person, an evangelical Christian, a Sikh, a Muslim or people who wear religious head-coverings. They were slightly more likely to support a party that was led by an atheist. 90 per cent of Americans said they could vote for a presidential candidate who is a woman, 89 per cent would be open to voting for a Native American and 83 per cent for a Jewish candidate. On the lower end, 52 per cent would be willing to vote for an atheist, 50 per cent for a transgender person and 47 per cent for a Muslim person.
While Canadians are divided along regional lines, the U.S. is split by partisan leanings: Someone who voted for Hillary Clinton is more likely to vote for an atypical presidential candidate, relative to historic norms, compared to someone who supports Donald Trump. There was also a large age gap in the U.S., with younger voters more likely to support diverse candidates.
CANADIAN HEADLINES
China has agreed to stop conducting state-sponsored cyberattacks targeting Canadian private sector economic interests. The accord was worked out this past Friday as senior officials in the Chinese and Canadian governments held high-level talks. It comes as the two countries engage in exploratory free trade talks and mirrors several other agreements that China has made with the U.S. the UK, Australia, Brazil and Russia. In recent months Chinese investors linked to the state have purchased advanced technology companies in Canada, raising red flags for Canadian allies. Newly-minted Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer made comments yesterday that suggested that Trudeau Liberals are wanting to “appease” China as it moves forward on free-trade talks.
“You cannot disconnect this type of event, terrorism, from Islam in general,” Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said on Friday of a stabbing at a Michigan airport in which the suspect is a Tunisian-Canadian.The shift in tone has confounded security and political analysts while stunning the province’s Muslim community, who have long seen him as an ally.
It’s becoming a matter of when, not if, the Bank of Canada will hike its benchmark interest rate. We’ll know more by the end of the week as reports on monthly economic output, payroll jobs and business outlook are scheduled to be released. July 12 is the next time the Bank of Canada will make a decision on the policy rate, which has stayed steady since 2015, when Governor Stephen Poloz cut rates to address slumping oil prices.
And Joe Oliver, former Conservative finance minister, is heading back to Bay Street. He’ll be chairman of an independent investment dealer.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on gender and politics: “It’s not easy for the Liberals to show their gender policies will change the day-to-day lives of women here, let alone around the world. And political opponents dismiss a lot of it as branding. But there’s no doubt that this government’s focus on women will have a lasting impact on Canadian politics and government. Even the symbols: It’s hard to imagine a future prime minister appointing a cabinet where two-thirds of the ministers are men.”
Barrie McKenna (The Globe and Mail) on marijuana and taxation: “The lesson for Ottawa and the provinces is that they need to be mindful of the price gap between legal and illegal sales. The higher the gap, the less successful the government will be at shutting down the illegal market and forcing criminals out of business.” (for subscribers)
Andrew MacDougall (The Globe and Mail) on Trudeau’s broken promises: “Was Mr. Trudeau’s ‘real change’ simply a tale spun to get elected? Mr. Trudeau surely meant every word of his platform, just as it’s surely his fault things aren’t going smoothly with its delivery. The Liberals have a majority; there’s no excuse for not keeping their word.”
B.C. UPDATE
The BC Liberals are considering tabling legislation this week to restrict political donations, even as the party faces imminent defeat in the legislature. The party’s Throne Speech last week included a number of campaign finance reforms, including a ban on corporate and union donations, limits on individual donations, bans on certain types of loans to political parties, and an end to in-kind donations of services instead of cash. The rules go further than what the New Democrats have previously proposed. The Liberals were still weighing their options over the weekend.
New legislation would also put the Green Party in an awkward spot, inviting the third-place party to support a Liberal bill even as it prepares to vote to defeat the government. If the Liberals table legislation, it would likely delay a confidence vote into next week.
In the meantime, the Opposition New Democrats continue to raise money under the old rules, recently hosting a $350-per-plate fundraising dinner – the sort of event the party has repeatedly criticized the governing Liberals for. The event was Friday at a hotel in downtown Vancouver. The party says it will follow the current law until it has a chance to change it. But before the election, NDP Leader John Horgan deflected criticism of a $475-per-plate event by calling it the “last supper.” Mr. Horgan said the party would no longer need to hold such events because it would impose limits on donations.
As the New Democrats prepare to take power, the party is also looking ahead at hiring staff required to make the new government work. But unlike previous transfers of power, the jobs might not last long if the government falls early in the precarious minority legislature. Mr. Horgan says he’s confident an NDP government would be able to find capable people.
INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES
Nearly nine in 10 Canadian business executives are worried about the future of the U.S.-Canada trade relationship under U.S. President Donald Trump. The findings come from the latest C-Suite Survey conducted by Gandalf Group. Also of note is that nearly two-thirds of Canada’s corporate leaders believe that Mr. Trump has not fared well in his role. The figure marks a sharp uptick from the 39 per cent who thought Mr. Trump had done poorly just a quarter ago.
With German elections just months away Martin Schulz, the leader of the main challenger to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s reign, is getting ready to go on the offensive. Mr. Schulz’s Social Democratic party was polling ahead of Ms. Merkel’s Christian Democrats in April but have since fallen behind by 15 per cent.
Tensions in the Arab Gulf continue to swirl. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejected a demand to remove troops from a Turkish base in Qatar. Several Arab states have severed ties with Qatar and imposed economic sanctions and made an ultimatum that the energy-rich monarchy shut down the Al-Jazeera media network, among other things.
Elizabeth Renzetti (The Globe and Mail) on a summer reading list for Mr. Trump: “If he could find time to read – say, by cutting out one MMA bout between Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon a day – think of what the President might learn about himself and his country. Here’s a small list to get him started.”
Sheema Khan (The Globe and Mail) on kindness countering extremism: “While governments have the responsibility to protect their citizens, there is much that each of us can and must do to ensure that our social fabric is not ruptured by the nihilistic ideology of a few.”
