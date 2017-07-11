Good morning,



Well, it’s the dog days of summer and the most activity on Parliament Hill has been landscapers repairing the lawn from Canada Day. (Between the downpours and the thousands of spectators, the lawn had been left a seriously muddy mess.) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been taking personal days since he returned from Europe on the weekend. Meanwhile, members of his cabinet have been on the road, making local infrastructure announcements and the like. Some have even joined Governor-General David Johnston on an official tour of China this week. No news has yet come out of that trip, though.



This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay in Ottawa and Mayaz Alam in Toronto, with James Keller in Vancouver. If you're reading this on the web or someone forwarded this email newsletter to you, you can sign up for Politics Briefing and all Globe newsletters here. Let us know what you think.



HEADLINES



The lawyer for the widow of a U.S. soldier killed in a firefight from a grenade allegedly thrown by then-child-soldier Omar Khadr says a $10.5-million settlement paid to Mr. Khadr from the Canadian government should be frozen, in case some of the money is sent to members of his “extremist” family.



The Canadian government is committing $241-million in foreign aid to family planning services, including abortion, with most of that money going to projects in Africa. The spending represents a stark contrast with the foreign-aid priorities of the U.S. Trump administration.



An e-mail reported by the New York Times indicates that when Donald Trump Jr. met with a Russian lawyer last year in order to obtain damaging information about Hillary Clinton, he knew the Russian government was the source of the information.



The Chinese government has ordered its country’s telecom companies to crack down on virtual private networks, the main way Chinese Internet users could skirt widespread digital censorship.



An Air Canada plane narrowly avoided disaster in San Francisco.



And on OpenCanada, Harvard Nieman Fellow Michael Petrou runs down the history of the expanding surveillance powers of Canada’s national-security agencies.



Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Canadians’ perceptions of Omar Khadr: “It’s not that Canadians are rock-solid certain about how they feel about Mr. Khadr’s case. When asked if they think he was treated fairly, the biggest group of survey respondents, 42 per cent, say they’re unsure. Mr. Khadr pleaded guilty – he says under duress from U.S. authorities – in 2010 to killing U.S. Army Sergeant Chris Speer with a grenade in Afghanistan when he was 15. But while 74 per cent said they believe he was a child soldier, that clearly doesn’t make them all see him as a victim.”



Paul Wells (Maclean’s) on the Khadr settlement: “Now the Liberals will be made to defend the government’s choice. They can, in fact, look forward to launching the fall session of Parliament that way. They would plainly rather not: details of the settlement were explained by Ralph Goodale and Jody Wilson-Raybould on the Friday after Canada Day, the sort of thing one does when one is hoping summer will distract most Canadians from government business.”



Martin Patriquin (iPolitics) on the Khadr settlement: “Critics like to point out the differences between the Arar settlement of 2007 and the $10.5 million settlement Omar Khadr recently received from the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. [Maher Arar] was pulled off an airplane on the way back from vacation; Khadr was pulled off a battlefield after a firefight with American troops. Arar was found to have been wrongly convicted, while Khadr was found guilty in the death of a U.S. soldier. Despite these differences, the ordeals endured by Arar and Khadr were both the result of demonstrable animus by agents of the federal government.”



Frank Ching (The Globe and Mail) on the Chinese incarceration of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiabo: “The rest of the world will have to judge whether a country that will not allow its citizens freedom of speech – and even the freedom to choose where to die – is a suitable partner in an effort to build, in the words of Xinhua, ‘a better world for everyone.’”



Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail) on the Trump administration and Russia: “The meeting makes it appear the Trump team was willing to engage with the Russians for political gain. It provides a shot of credibility to a story with potentially devastating consequences for the Trump White House.”



Dale Smith (Maclean’s) on whether to protect incumbent MPs from nomination challenges: “One certainly understands the temptation to want to protect incumbents—they did, after all, win their seats, most of them for the first time. Why would you want to have to defend that turf against fellow party members? But that’s when complacency, and a sense of entitlement, can start to set in. When it’s a riding where the party enjoys strong support already, that sense can quickly make a democracy turn toxic.”

Report Typo/Error