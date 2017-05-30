Good morning,
If you live in Nova Scotia, you’re hopefully off to visit a ballot box today. Nova Scotians seem poised to re-elect Stephen McNeil’s Liberal government, according to the latest polls, though a party hasn’t won back-to-back majority mandates in the province since the 1980s. We’ve compiled some charts that illustrate the demographic challenges the next premier is going to be dealing with.
CANADIAN HEADLINES
British Columbia’s New Democrats and Greens have reached a deal to end 16 years of Liberal rule and elevate the NDP to government.
The four-year deal between NDP Leader John Horgan – who would be premier in such an arrangement – and Green Leader Andrew Weaver ends weeks of negotiations over how the Greens would use their three-seat balance of power in the legislature. Mr. Weaver said there were productive negotiations with both sides, but he said ultimately he concluded working with the NDP would be in the province’s best interests. It’s not clear what tipped the scales in favour of the NDP. The terms of the agreement, which would spell out what concessions the New Democrats offered, are expected to be released today.
Mr. Horgan and Mr. Weaver plan to inform the province’s Lieutenant-Governor, Judith Guichon, of their agreement in the coming days. If Premier Christy Clark doesn’t resign on her own, the NDP and Greens’ first chance to take down the government would be in a confidence vote. There is no formal rule on how quickly that must happen, though the government would run out of money if the legislature isn’t recalled by the end of September. And Ms. Clark would face pressure to confront the House sooner, rather than later, if it’s clear she can no longer command the confidence of the legislature. We explain the whole process here.
A change in government would put Kinder Morgan’s proposed pipeline expansion into B.C. in further jeopardy and could force Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to force through the Trans Mountain project over the province’s objections. Ottawa and the current B.C. government have approved the project, but the NDP and Greens have promised to do what they can to stop it. Mr. Trudeau would need to pull rank and risk political or legal backlash in B.C. It will also put B.C.’s New Democrats at odds with their cousins in Alberta, where NDP Premier Rachel Notley is firmly in support of the pipeline. Nonetheless, Kinder Morgan says it’s pressing ahead with its IPO as early as today.
While Ms. Notley may be anxiously awaiting how the situation in B.C. plays out there may be positive news on the horizon for Alberta. A new report projects that Alberta will lead the country in economic growth this year as the oil patch continues to recover. Neighbouring Saskatchewan is expected to grow at the second fastest pace while B.C. and Ontario, which led the country the last two years, will likely grow at a slower pace as the scorching-hot real estate markets in the Lower Mainland and GTA begin to cool.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spends the final day of his European tour in Rome, where he addressed Italian lawmakers. Yesterday, Mr. Trudeau met with Pope Francis in the Vatican where they agreed to work on a “path forward” to an apology for the Catholic Church’s involvement in residential schools. While the meeting apparently went well, the Pope once again looked less than enthused in the official photos. It was probably intentional.
Liberal MPs will amend the budget bill to address concerns around the Parliamentary Budget Officer, but they have no plans to touch the Canada Infrastructure Bank.
And Manitoba MP Niki Ashton, who is running for the leadership of the New Democratic Party, is expecting. Ms. Ashton, 34, says she will continue with her campaign during the pregnancy.
Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on the future of a minority government: “Mr. Weaver and Mr. Horgan both said the hope is that they can keep a government going until the next election in four years. Good luck with that. Minority governments, most with more breathing room than the NDP has, typically last under two years.”
Shachi Kurl (The Globe and Mail) on B.C.’s political union: “It is all sunsets and flowers tonight. But make no mistake, come sunrise, it will be John Horgan’s show. And there is inherent risk for third parties who prop up hung parliaments. In Britain, Nick Clegg and his Liberal Democrats learned this too well. Bob Rae had his own troubles in Ontario. It does not take much for one partner to feel overshadowed and betrayed. Four years may start to feel like a lifetime. But if it does, the Liberals can always take heart in knowing they can come courting again.”
Andrew MacDougall (The Globe and Mail) on religion in politics: “One wonders if Mr. Trudeau was brave enough to scold Pope Francis today in Rome for holding the same beliefs as [Conservative Leader Andrew] Scheer? Of course he wouldn’t have been. Mr. Trudeau is quite happy to stump for Catholic votes so long as none of his MPs are allowed to remain true to Catholic beliefs.”
Margaret Wente (The Globe and Mail) on Andrew Scheer: “Mr. Scheer and his wife, Jill, have so many kids that his Wikipedia entry can barely keep up. Mr. Trudeau had a lot of carefree bachelor days; Mr. Scheer got married and settled down when he was about 12. He has never been interested in anything but politics. He has no known vices. He is as cheery and reliable as they come.”
Jennifer Ditchburn (Policy Options) on looking forward not backward: “Canada has changed since the Conservatives won power in 2006. New leader Andrew Scheer will need to refresh the party’s policy offer.”
Derek Fildebrandt, an Alberta Wildrose MLA, in the National Post on the Conservative Party: “But for those of us who supported the man we call ‘Mad Max,’ Bernier’s loss was a heartbreaking disappointment. Yet, his defeat need not be a loss. His campaign was unlike any other for high national office in the modern history of Canada. It was not a traditional campaign focused on his likeableness or on minor ideological differences from other candidates, but rather one that proposed wholesale reform and sweeping policy changes. Max’s campaign was not simply about a candidate. It was a movement to revolutionize Canadian conservatism.”
INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES
After a whirlwind overseas trip that involved aggravating allies and courting non-democratic regimes with a history of human rights abuses, U.S. President Donald Trump is back home. But he is coming home to hefty challenges. Some allies in Congress are growing weary, his son-in-law and special adviser is the focus of a federal investigation and the Republicans’ legislative agenda is stalled.
The aforementioned son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was dubbed “Secretary of Everything” by CNN because his role spanned from finding peace in the Middle East to solving the opioid crisis. Now Mr. Kushner, the heir to a New Jersey real estate empire, finds himself on the hot seat. But who is he and how did he come to be? The Globe’s Sean Gordon looks at how the son of a long-time Democrat ended up in a Republican White House.
And French President Emmanuel Macron met with Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday for the first time and the tension was palpable. With Mr. Putin standing next to him, Mr. Macron blasted RT and Sputnik for acting as the Kremlin’s propaganda arm during the French election. Despite the obvious animosity between the two leaders, the two countries agreed to co-operate to an extent in the Syrian civil war.
Robert J. Samuelson (Washington Post) on impeachment: “I am not a big or even a little fan of President Trump. Many of his policies strike me as undesirable, some in the extreme. His background and temperament have not prepared him for the presidency. He is largely ignorant of many issues he must face. And yet, for all this, the idea of impeaching him and removing him from office, which inspires much loose chatter, makes me extraordinarily uneasy.”
Susan B. Glasser (POLITICO) on the similarities between the U.K. and U.S. elections: “Those nagging, haven’t-we-seen-this-play-before doubts continue to follow May, and how could they not, with memories so fresh of Clinton’s decision to make the election a referendum on Trump? May is very much a creature of the British Tory establishment whose careful political persona would seem to be not only Clintonian, but out of step with the to-hell-with-that ethos that led to the Brexit vote less than a year ago.”
Natalie Nougayrède (The Guardian) on Trump as uniter of Europe: “Just like the Soviet threat forced Europeans to focus their minds on what they had in common and how they could protect it, Trump may be starting to help improve Europe’s ability to integrate. The continent’s interests lie in making sure the toxicity of Trump is somehow curtailed.”
