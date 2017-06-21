Good morning,
$72.6-million was spent on Canada’s 2015 federal election, which lasted 78 days. Roughly $73-million (Canadian) was spent on the special election for Georgia’s 6th district, in which more than 60 days passed in between the first and second rounds of voting. After it all, Republican Karen Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff to win the seat 52 per cent to 48. The race had been hyped as a referendum on U.S. President Donald Trump and a bellwether for a 2018 midterm cycle during which Democrats face an uphill battle to regain the House (241-194 Republican) and a daunting task to win back the Senate (52-48 Republican). Democrats have been desperate for a victory at the ballot box in the Trump era but so far have been unable to turn a red seat blue. In four special elections where the seat was vacated by a Republican, Democrats have lost all four races. But the Republican margin in each victory was reduced significantly in each race: From 31 points to 7 in the Kansas 4th, 12 to 6 in Montana’s lone seat, 23 to 4 in the Georgia 6th and 20 to 3 in the South Carolina 5th, the other election that was held last night. While there are few moral victories in politics, Democrats are showing strength in Republican strongholds and these results point to a shift that is slowly occurring in the U.S., one that may be exacerbated by a deeply unpopular health-care bill and the steady trickle of news on the Trump-Russia file.
Members of Parliament are itchy to get back to their ridings for the summer, but they must stay in Ottawa at least one day longer to deal with Senate amendments to the budget bill. Senators voted last night to remove automatic increases from a new tax on alcohol.
Separately, Conservative senators have continued to delay a final vote on a bill that seeks to make the national anthem more gender neutral.
A major lawsuit challenging Canada’s use of solitary confinement will press ahead, despite a bill tabled this week by the Liberals to restrict the practice.
The Commons veterans committee says the government should continue looking into the long-term health effects of the antimalarial drug mefloquine, starting with contacting former soldiers who were given the medicine in the 1990s.
The former head of Latvia’s military says Canada and other NATO allies will have to remain in Eastern Europe indefinitely to guard against future expansionism from Russian President Vladimir Putin. “If the economy does well and oil prices go up again, maybe [Mr. Putin] won’t need to use an external enemy to calm down internal problems,” Retired lieutenant-general Raimonds Graube told The Globe.
A major Ottawa think tank -- which recently completed a government-commissioned report into the state of the media industry -- appears to be leading a campaign to persuade Canadians about a free-trade deal with China. The Public Policy Forum is headed by Edward Greenspon, a former editor-in-chief of The Globe and Mail.
The Liberal government will make a wave of new patronage appointments this week as it begins to tackle a backlog of federal government and crown-corporation positions, iPolitics reports. The government began yesterday with the announcement of an advisory council that will vet appointees to the CBC board. The council will be led by retired Global/CTV broadcaster Tom Clark.
And former House clerks and some MPs say they are surprised the acting House of Commons clerk didn’t get a promotion.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the new national security bill: “This is really about new watchers to watch the watchers. Canadian spy agencies aren’t really seeing their powers trimmed, not even the new powers they obtained under the Conservative anti-terror law. Mostly, they remain intact. Instead, there are more levels of approvals, a few tighter definitions of the limits, an Intelligence Commissioner to preauthorize surveillance activities and a big new review agency to watch how spy powers are used.” (for subscribers)
Wesley Wark (The Globe and Mail) on the same: “Why is this big package a big surprise? Well, mostly because it eschews the easy and maybe politically expedient path of tinkering with the existing system. If Canada can make this new system work, it will return the country to the forefront of democracies determined to hold their security and intelligence systems to account, to avoid abuse and illegal activity, and to ensure sufficient public legitimacy. Canada may have restored its place in the world as it pertains to national security review and democratic controls, a place we gave up after 1984.”
Natan Obed (The Globe and Mail) on the Inuit language: “Canada has dreamed up a myriad of ways to control its ‘fiduciary’ relationship with Inuit, but at the same time has imagined we as Inuit are not Canadian enough to be worthy of services, supports and infrastructure deemed necessary for all other Canadians to thrive. Yet we have been resilient and work to address these challenges, such as our work to revitalize, maintain and increase the use of Inuktut.”
Renu Mandhane (The Globe and Mail) on what should come next for solitary: “Under international human-rights law, no prisoners should spend more than 15 consecutive days in solitary confinement and people with mental-health disabilities should never be held for 22-24 hours a day with little or no human interaction. In light of these standards, Bill C-56 should be considered as a floor, not a ceiling. The provinces and territories, including Ontario, can, and should, do better.”
Tammy Robert (Maclean’s) on the declining popularity of Saskatchewan’s governing party: “The real problem is simple but undeniable: in a province that has split its political perspective along the dividing line of old and new, there’s now an old Brad Wall and a new one. And the Old Brad Wall used to get us—and the New Brad Wall doesn’t.”
Nisa Malli (Policy Options) on the future of the public service: “As the public gets more engaged in policy issues, it is more important than ever for public servants to translate what we do and why; to explain the procedural, legal and ethical constraints that bind us; and to show the sweat and tears that go into the making of government. Many in my generation of bureaucrats are trying to figure how to navigate and balance our role in democracy as public servants and private citizens, our professional online presence and our personal one, our day job and our volunteer side projects. It’s complicated, and it’s critical to the future of our profession.”
The imminent confidence vote that’s expect to take down B.C.’s Liberal minority government has focused attention on parliamentary rules that are hardly ever talked about, let alone put into practice. And no one’s entirely sure how it will unfold. Who will become the Speaker? Will the NDP-Green power alliance survive? Will there be a snap election? To find out what happens next, check out our interactive explainer, where we’ve mapped out how things are likely to unfold, and the numerous twists that could emerge along the way.
And even though they could be days away from defeat, the governing BC Liberals plan to present a Throne Speech on Thursday that’s expected to lay out a fresh set of promises designed to atone for the party’s poor election result. And they’re using the speech to mount what’s effectively a second election campaign, with Premier Christy Clark making stops across the province to shore up support. The New Democrats and the Greens have staged similar events — a tacit acknowledgement that all three parties are bracing for the possibility that the next step for the province is an election rather than an NDP government.
Queen Elizabeth II spoke in front of the U.K. parliament today as part of the “Queen’s Speech.” (It’s the historical predecessor to Throne Speeches in Canada). The speech, which was written by the ruling Conservative Party but read out by the Queen as per parliamentary custom, focused on what the Tories’ agenda will be moving forward for the next two years and was dominated by Brexit. The speech scaled back on some of the campaign pledges British Prime Minister Theresa May made during an election campaign that saw her majority reduced to a tenuous minority. So shaky is that minority that no deal has been reached to prop up the government between the Conservatives and the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party despite more than 10 days of talks.
Five feet. That’s how far a Russian jet was from a U.S. Air Force plane over the Baltic Sea. It’s been several straight days that the U.S. and Russia have faced a close military encounter. On Monday, Russia threatened a U.S. aircraft as part of the coalition in Syria in response to the U.S. shooting down a Syrian warplane on Sunday. Diplomatic ties between the two countries are tense as well, with the U.S. sanctioning 38 Russian individuals and organizations over the annexation of Crimea.
Exxon Mobil. Shell. BP. These are just a few of energy powerhouses in the business world that are backing a carbon pricing plan in the U.S. that’s being put forth by two Republicans as the “most efficient and effective way” to combat global warming. While the rest of their party has largely ignored the impacts of human-made climate change, George Shultz and James Baker are putting forth the plan, which is supported by General Motors, Unilever, Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo. The plan is being billed as a “tax and dividend” piece of legislation that would replace less efficient regulations targeted at cutting emissions and would give a rebate to citizens.
In Brazil, federal police say that investigators have come across evidence that President Michel Temer received bribes. Mr. Temer’s support within the electorate is dwindling, with his approval rating now in the single digits. In light of the new evidence, investigators say they have enough to launch a formal investigation of Mr. Temer.
And the U.S. government consistently argued that the trove of classified documents leaked by Chelsea Manning were extremely harmful to national security. According to a Department of Defense report, however, the impact of the leaks did not adversely affect U.S. interests, BuzzFeed reports.
Lloyd Axworthy and Paul Heinbecker (The Globe and Mail) on the refugee crisis: “It is manifestly in the interests of all states to fix the broken refugee system. What is needed are innovations in public policy, new forms of international co-operation and governance, novel approaches to financing and business development to empower refugees, and new technologies to facilitate solutions for their plights. Political leaders, civil society and business need to unite to change the refugee narrative from one of risk to one of opportunity. No country is better placed than Canada to lead that effort.”
Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail) on the Canada-U.S. relationship: “Try as he might, Mr. Trump won’t be able to break the continental ties that bind. Try as it might, Ottawa won’t be able to cut them either. They’re 150 years in the making. They’re too embedded.”
Shaista Aziz (The Globe and Mail) on Finsbury Park and extremism: “What drove this man to allegedly commit this act of terrorism? In order to answer this question, we need to understand the context behind the attack. It is vital if we really want to confront the roots of extremism. The attack in Finsbury Park took place against the backdrop of a rise in Islamophobic hate crimes, racist violence and an increase in far-right extremist activity in the U.K. We absolutely must not ignore the evidence.”
