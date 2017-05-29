Pope Francis has offered to work with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada’s bishops on a “path forward” to issuing a historic papal apology for the role the Catholic Church played in the dark legacy of residential schools.

The pontiff signalled to Mr. Trudeau during a 42-minute private audience that a formal apology would be forthcoming to Indigenous survivors for the sexual, mental and physical abuse they suffered at church-run schools.

“I told him about how important it is for Canadians that we move forward on real reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and highlighted how he could help by issuing an apology,” Mr. Trudeau later told reporters.

“He reminded me his entire life has been dedicated to supporting marginalized people in the world and fighting for them and he looked forward to working with me and the Canadian bishops to figure out a path forward together.”

The Prime Minister invited Pope Francis to Canada, where he is expected to issue a formal apology. He did not say when the Pope would be coming to Canada.

The Pope, who has cast himself as the spiritual leader of the world’s oppressed, apologized in 2015 for the crimes committed by the church against Indigenous peoples of Latin America during conquest on the continents.

In a March meeting with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, the pontiff asked God’s forgiveness for the failures of the Catholic Church during the 1994 Rwanda genocide and the violence perpetrated by priests.

The Vatican issued its own statement on the discussions with Mr. Trudeau but did not mention a possible papal apology or when the Pope would visit Canada.

“In the cordial discussions, the good bilateral relations between the Holy See and Canada were evoked, along with the contribution of the Catholic Church to the social life of the country,” the statement said. “The parties then focused on the themes of integration and reconciliation, as well as religious freedom and current ethical events.”

The vast majority of residential schools were run by Catholics, which would make the Pope’s potential apology so important to Indigenous communities. In a 2009 meeting with Phil Fontaine, a residential school survivor and then-grand chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Pope Benedict expressed “sorry” and “sympathy” but did not formally apologize.

The Anglican, Presbyterian and United churches, which also ran residential schools, have already apologized to the survivors. For almost a century, the federal government forcibly removed about 150,000 Indigenous children from their families and sent them to church-run schools, where many were abused.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission issued a report in 2015, calling for a papal apology to residential school survivors, saying the church-run schools attempted to assimilate Indigenous children by removing their culture, identity and language.

Former prime minister Stephen Harper mentioned the commission’s finding during a 10-minute audience with Pope Francis in 2015 but did not seek a formal apology.

During their private discussions in the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace, Mr. Trudeau said he thanked the Pope for his global leadership on the environment.

Pope Francis wrote an encyclical in 2015, calling for urgent and drastic cuts in greenhouse-gas emissions. He gave a copy of that encyclical to U.S. President Donald Trump during a half-hour meeting at the Vatican last week.

“I just had an extraordinary conversation with the Pope,” Mr. Trudeau said. “We talked about important it is to both highlight the scientific basis of protecting our planet with the moral and ethical obligation to lead and to build a better future for all peoples on this earth.”

The Pope also gave the Prime Minister a copy of the encyclical on the environment as well as ones on family and evangelism and a gold medal marking his four years as pontiff. Mr. Trudeau gave the Pope a Montagnais French dictionary and a set of books from Canada’s National Jesuit Library.

Mr. Trudeau, who later introduced the Pope to his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, said he also had a “deeply personal and wide-ranging and thoughtful conversation with the leader of my own faith.”

Mr. Trudeau later met separately with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, where they discussed migration, climate change and promoting human rights.

