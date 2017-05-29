Pope Francis informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday that he will consider a request to make a formal papal apology for the role the Catholic Church played in the dark legacy of Canadian’s residential schools.

Mr. Trudeau requested the apology during a private audience at the Apostolic Palace on behalf of Canada’s Indigenous communities.

Justin Trudeau exchanges gifts with Pope Francis (The Canadian Press)

“I talked to him about how important it is for Canadians that we move forward on real reconciliation with Indigenous peoples,” Mr Trudeau told reporters. “He reminded me his entire life has been dedicated to supporting marginalized people in the world and fighting for them and he looked forward to working with the Canadian bishops to figure out a path forward.”

The Prime Minister said he also invited the pontiff to Canada, where he is expected to issue a formal apology.

Mr. Trudeau had a 42-minute private audience with the Pope. Former prime minister Stephen Harper met the Pope for 10 minutes in 2015.

The Vatican issued its own statement on the discussions without mentioning a papal apology.

“In the cordial discussions the good bilateral relations between the Holy See and Canada were evoked, along with the contribution of the Catholic Church to the social life of the country,” the statement said.

“The parties then focused on the themes of integration and reconciliation, as well as religious freedom and current ethical issues.”

