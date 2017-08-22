Vice-Admiral Mark Norman’s lawyer is calling for RCMP to drop a long-running investigation into her client – a probe that prompted the suspension of the veteran naval officer more than half a year ago.

“Seven months later, the RCMP should close this investigation so that Vice-Admiral Norman can resume his duties,” Marie Henein said in a statement to The Globe and Mail.

RCMP alleged in court documents made public this year that Vice-Adm. Norman leaked cabinet secrets to an executive with a Quebec-based shipyard and advised the businessman how to use the media to pressure the Trudeau government into approving a $667-million naval supply-ship contract.

The investigation began in late 2015, approximately 20 months ago. Canada’s top soldier General Jonathan Vance in January suspended Vice-Adm. Norman from his post as the second-highest-ranking officer in the military after learning of the probe.

The ensuing seven months have not seen any charges announced against the naval officer.

“It has always been my view that there should never have been an investigation into Vice-Admiral Norman. That view has not changed,” Ms. Heinen said.

“Vice-Admiral Norman has always had one priority alone – serving this country. The sooner that he can resume his duties, the better we will all be.”

The allegations made against the naval officer in RCMP affidavits have not been tested in court.

The court documents includes e-mails from Vice-Adm. Norman to Spencer Fraser, CEO of Federal Fleet Services, the company in charge of refitting a cargo ship to serve as a naval supply vessel at the Chantier Davie Canada Inc. shipyard in Lévis, Que.

Vice-Adm. Norman was the commander of the navy when the Harper government awarded the contract, without competition, to Davie in 2015 in a move that was criticized as vote-pandering in Quebec. Soon after taking power in November, 2015, the Trudeau Liberals put the supply-ship project on hold after receiving a letter of complaint from Irving Shipbuilding, which already had a multibillion-dollar contract to build a fleet of warships for the navy.

Vice-Adm. Norman sought to press the Liberals into sticking with the Davie contract.

The heavily redacted affidavits provide little idea of what the RCMP allege are Vice-Adm. Norman’s motives. The senior naval officer, however, said publicly in 2016 said delays in shipbuilding programs had hurt the navy. “It’s important to keep in mind that [the delays were] completely avoidable,” he said.

Irving Shipbuilding chief executive James Irving had tried to persuade the Trudeau Liberals to kill the sole-source contract with Chantier-Davie, arguing that his firm had offered a lower-cost option. Another shipbuilding firm, Vancouver-based Seaspan, called for an open competition and said it could convert a civilian cargo ship into a military supply ship at a significantly lower cost.

E-mail correspondence with Mr. Fraser suggests Vice-Adm. Norman was critical of the four top executives at Irving Shipbuilding, a major player in Canada. In one e-mail, the admiral referred to them as the “four horsemen of the apocalypse,” a derogatory reference to malignant forces in the Bible: war, pestilence, famine and death. After the email was made public, Irving said the characterization of their executives offended the company.

