Rohingya refugees fear cyclone season in Bangladesh

A cyclone could wash away some of the world's largest refugee camps, worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis that has displaced 620,000 Rohingya Muslims over the past three months, International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau and Canadian aid workers are warning.

Ms. Bibeau is in Bangladesh this week visiting the squalid makeshift refugee camps that have popped up since the end of August, when violence in Myanmar forced hundreds of thousands of Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh. Speaking to The Globe and Mail from Dhaka, the minister said Rohingya fear that the camps – constructed mostly of plastic tarps held up by bamboo poles – would be extremely vulnerable to a cyclone.

"They're afraid that the first cyclone and the first big rain will just wash right through part of the camps and it might be another disaster," she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Bangladesh is in one of its cyclone seasons, which run from September through December and March through July.

Canadian aid workers in Bangladesh said that while the camps are currently very hot and dusty, there is concern about a cyclone ripping through the area.

"There's no way they're going to be able to withstand any kind of weather, particularly because there's no trees – they're completely clear cut – there's nothing to protect these tents now from the weather," said Lindsay Gladding, World Vision's Canadian director of humanitarian emergency affairs.

Ms. Gladding said the camp's terrain was a lush, dense jungle with lots of trees before the Rohingya refugees arrived over the past three months.

"In order to house all of these people, it was completely clear cut," she said. "There are no trees any more … The ground is really hard-packed sand."

Humanitarian workers are also keeping an eye out for cholera in the densely populated, maze-like camps. Valerie Tremblay, Oxfam's humanitarian program manager for response efforts in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, said her colleagues are monitoring diarrhea outbreaks and promoting proper hygiene among refugees in an effort to prevent cholera.

Oxfam is leading a pilot project that has overseen the installation of 35 special latrines, which, unlike other makeshift toilets that fill up quickly, use worms to digest fecal matter and reduce smell. Many of the sex-segregated latrines also have lockable doors, which are crucial for conservative Rohingya women who do not want to share a toilet with men.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"They [women] are reducing eating and drinking to avoid going to the latrine," Ms. Tremblay said.

"This is why it's very important to make sure that the latrines are segregated so that they do not feel ashamed to go use them."

Bill Chambers, president and CEO of Save the Children Canada, said that while the Rohingya have been "industrious" in the creation of the camps, they still face the realities of living in a jungle.

"Just this past week – not for the first time – a wild elephant … came right into the camp," Mr. Chambers said. "There are 10 elephant tracks through this area historically, and when a wild elephant becomes disoriented and can't find its tracks, it can be dangerous."

Mr. Chambers joined Ms. Bibeau for part of her tour of Balukhali camp, one of the Rohingya refugee sites near the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. Ms. Bibeau also visited a small island that acts as a no man's land between Myanmar and Bangladesh, where some 1,300 Rohingya refugees have settled.

"They told me that they want to stay close to the border because their hope is to go back home as soon as possible," Ms. Bibeau said.

Story continues below advertisement

The minister is in Bangladesh this week assessing ways for Canada to assist with the Rohingya crisis. She also met with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, whom she thanked for welcoming hundreds of thousands of Rohingya.

Canada has pledged more than $25-million in humanitarian assistance for Bangladesh and Myanmar this year. Ms. Bibeau said she will not make any further funding announcements on this trip, but encouraged Canadians to donate to registered charities supporting the Rohingya crisis, because the government will match every dollar donated until Nov. 28.

The UN Refugee Agency says more than 620,000 Rohingya have fled violence to Bangladesh from Myanmar since Aug. 25. The violence began after Rohingya insurgents attacked police posts and an army base in the state of Rakhine. Myanmar's military responded by killing hundreds of people, triggering an exodus of Rohingya.