The rulers of Saudi Arabia appear to be deploying Canadian-made armoured vehicles against its own citizens in an escalating conflict that has already elicited public criticism from the Trudeau government.

This is the first time that video footage has surfaced on various social media websites, allegedly showing the Islamic kingdom using Canadian weaponized equipment against its Saudi civilians – a development that spurred calls Friday for the Liberal government to halt defence exports to the oil-rich nation.

The House of Saud’s use of combat machines against its Shia population in eastern Saudi Arabia goes to the very heart of the controversy over whether the Trudeau government is violating Canada’s weapons export-control rules.

Canada’s export-control rules call for restrictions on arms exports to countries that have “poor human-rights records” and a “record of serious violations of the human rights of their citizens.” Shipments are supposed to be blocked if there is a chance the buyer could turn the arms against its own population.

In recent days, a fight between the Sunni-dominated regime and minority Shia dissidents in the country’s Eastern Province has grown more violent with heavy crackdown by the Riyadh regime. Reuters reported that at least five people have been killed over two days as security forces begin an operation to flush out suspected Shia militants from the town of Awamiya in Qatif province.

The Saudis have brought in more weaponry to bolster their tactical forces and videos and photos circulated by Shia activists on the Internet show these additional assets include what appear to be armoured vehicles produced by Terradyne Armored Vehicles, a company in the Greater Toronto Area.

Military equipment experts consulted by The Globe and Mail identified the machines appearing in these videos and photos as Terradyne Gurkha RPVs – a heavily armored weaponized vehicle.

“The Gurkha is the only vehicle I know that looks like this,” Jeremy Binnie, the Middle East & Africa editor for Jane’s Defence Weekly, a magazine dedicated to military affairs.

Mark Hiznay, associate director of the arms division of Human Rights Watch, said the vehicles in question are Terradyne Gurkha RPVs.

A retired Canadian general who spoke on condition of anonymity also identified the vehicles as made by Terradyne of Newmarket, Ontario.

Terradyne’s president Durward Smith did not immediately respond to email and telephone requests for comment from The Globe and Mail.

The Trudeau government was asked Wednesday afternoon about the footage of Canadian-made vehicles that appear to be part of the Saudi siege in al-Qatif. As of Friday afternoon at 2:30 pm ET it had still not replied.

In the interim however, Ottawa released a statement that criticized Saudi Arabia’s handling of the growing conflict and called on Riyadh to dial down the violence.

“Canada is concerned by the escalating violence in eastern Saudi Arabia, which has resulted in civilian and security force casualties. We recognize that Saudi Arabia faces security challenges, but we urge local authorities to work with all communities to defuse tensions. All such challenges must be addressed in a manner that abides by international human rights law,” the Canadian government said.

The Globe and Mail has previously written about Terradyne’s export of armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia – machines that are advertised with options such as gun turrets and remote weapons systems. Photos of what military equipment experts identify as Terradyne Gurkhas have for several years now turned up in Mideast media coverage of a demonstration exercise by Saudi special forces, in stories on Saudi border posts embroiled in Riyadh’s war with Yemen and elsewhere.

It’s difficult to prove the videos and photos were shot in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province but in two cases activists circulating the footage were able to demonstrate with other photos that the backdrop in the clips matches street scenes in the area.

Amnesty International Canada Secretary general Alex Neve called on Canada to stop armoured vehicle exports to Saudi Arabia including a separate $15-billion deal that Ottawa brokered with Riyadh to deliver light armoured vehicles (LAVs) equipped with machine guns and anti-tank cannons.

“Indications that Canadian-made armoured vehicles are perhaps being utilized as Saudi forces mobilize in the east of the country highlight how crucial it is that the government intervene and put an immediate end to the Canadian/Saudi LAV deal,” Mr. Neve said.

He said the mounting tensions in Saudi Arabia between the government and its own citizens, “about which the Canadian government has rightly expressed public concern, further indicate how fraught it is for Canada to have authorized the sale of light armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia at this time.”

“Amnesty International has called on that lucrative $15-billion deal to be cancelled, in light of Saudi Arabia’s record of serious human rights violations within the country and in neighbouring Yemen.”

Conservative Foreign Affairs critic Peter Kent Friday urged the Trudeau government to launch an immediate investigation and terminate export permits if there is “hard evidence” the Canadian weaponized armoured vehicles are being used against Saudi Arabia’s Shia minority.

“The government should respond to tangible evidence,” Mr. Kent told The Globe and Mail. “If there is evidence we expect the government to act and to suspend and to terminate those contracts.”

When the former Harper government approved the $15-billion deal in 2014 – the largest advanced manufacturing export contract in Canadian history – Mr. Kent said the end-user conditions were contingent on Saudi Arabia not using the light-armored vehicles against its own civilian population.

After the Liberals came into power in 2015, then foreign affairs minister Stephane Dion signed off on export permits to approve the shipment of the LAVs based on an assessment that the Saudis would not use the armored vehicles against civilians but to defend Saudi Arabia from attacks from terror groups such as the Islamic State.

Mr. Kent said cancelling the General Dynamics contract at its London, Ontario plant would result in significant job losses but he said it is a price worth paying.

“We know there is a consideration of domestic employment jobs here in Canada but that should not be a factor if there is a violation of the end-user conditions in the original contract,” Mr. Kent said.

NDP MP Charlie Angus, who is running for the party leadership, joined the Conservatives in urging the Liberal government to cancel the contract.

“The Canadian people were told this contract was strictly for peacekeeping and they are using them against civilian populations so there is no reason that this contract should continue,” Mr. Angus said. “We should not be kissing up to the Saudi regime.”

Mr. Angus said the issue is also a test of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s credibility as an international actor, who portrays himself as a leader who promotes peace.

“We are in major arms promotions with the Saudis who have destabilized so much of the Middle East. How can people take us seriously as an actor for any kind of reconciliation or peace building in that region when they are making deals like this?” he said. “They have a deplorable human rights record but our prime minister seems to think they are good business partners.”

Saudi Arabian officials have argued that the controversial $15-billion Canadian deal to supply Riyadh with Lavs vehicles should be seen as a goodwill gesture by the Islamic kingdom to cement its friendship with Canada.

Saudi Arabia’s chief envoy told The Globe and Mail in an interview last fall that the General Dynamics LAV contract, personally approved for export by Mr. Dion in April, 2016 is an act of friendship.

“This contract has been given to Canada to improve the relations and enhance the relations,” Ambassador Naif Bin Bandar al-Sudairi told The Globe. “So we have to see this contract from this perspective – co-operation.”

The Saudis have also denied the authenticity of reports which show older Canadian-made combat vehicles taking part in the Yemeni war – a use for the machines that was not contemplated when Canada sold them to Saudi Arabia to maintain internal security.

The latest conflict in Eastern Province began when Saudi Arabia decided earlier this year to clear and to clear and raze a minority Shia Muslim neighbourhood in Qatif. Al-Masora, a 400-year-old walled quarter in Awamia, a village in the Al-Qatif region bordering the Persian Gulf, has been a flashpoint in the conflict between Saudi Arabia’s ruling Sunni Muslim majority and its tiny, disenfranchised Shia minority.

The Saudi government has said it wants to remove and redevelop the ancient neighbourhood of Al-Masora for health and safety reasons. Shia activists, however, say the Saudis wanted to eliminate a hideout for militants trying to avoid police. The quarter’s narrow streets, for example, thwarted the passage of combat vehicles that authorities use to control Awamia.

United Nations human-rights monitors including a Canadian expert recently condemned Saudi Arabia’s use of force in Awamia. The group includes Leilani Farha, a Canadian who serves as the United Nations ‘ special rapporteur on adequate housing.

Al-Qatif has long been described by experts as an area under lockdown. It’s a hotbed of opposition to the reigning House of Saud and the Saudis frequently cite terror threats when they go after the area’s militants.

Al-Qatif featured prominently in a 2016 national debate over Canada’s sale of $15-billion in combat vehicles to Saudi Arabia. Back then, The Globe and Mail published footage showing Riyadh’s forces using armoured vehicles against civilians. Those vehicles were not Canadian-made, but they demonstrated the Saudis’ proclivity to use such weapons against their people.

