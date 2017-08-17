Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he’ll do no further interviews with online news outlet The Rebel until it changes its editorial direction.

Scheer is linking his decision to the Rebel’s coverage of last weekend’s deadly Charlottesville protests.

The Rebel’s approach was seen by some as sympathetic to the white nationalists who organized the rally, which collapsed into violent clashes that killed one counter-protester and injured nearly 20 others.

Scheer told reporters in British Columbia that he viewed those events with a great deal of disgust and thinks there’s a fine line between reporting the facts and giving those groups a platform or any kind of legitimacy.

He says he wants to get his vision out in a way that brings people together and as long as The Rebel’s editorial direction remains as it is, he won’t grant them any interviews.

Scheer and all conservative politicians have faced pressured in recent days to distance themselves from the conservative news outlet and some MPs had previously broken ties.

