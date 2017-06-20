The author of a damning report earlier this year that led to the eventual resignation of Sen. Don Meredith has herself resigned.

Senate ethics officer Lyse Ricard’s departure was announced Monday by Sen. Raynell Andreychuk, the chairman of the chamber’s ethics committee.

In her March report, Ricard concluded that Meredith had violated the chamber’s code of ethics by engaging in a relationship with a girl when she was just 16 and recommended that the upper house take the unprecedented step of expelling him.

Meredith, 52, resigned from the Senate in early May just as the upper chamber was believed ready to expel him over the relationship.

Ricard had been the Senate’s ethics officer since 2012.

