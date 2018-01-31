 Skip to main content

Senator Colin Kenny resigning months ahead of scheduled retirement

Colin Kenny attends a news conference in Ottawa on March 21, 2007.

TOM HANSON/CP

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

Longtime Sen. Colin Kenny is calling it quits months before his scheduled retirement.

Sources say Kenny officially notified the Governor General this morning that he will leave the Senate ahead of his mandatory retirement date in December.

Kenny did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kenny was focused on military, defence and security issues during the 34 years after he was named to the Senate by former prime minister Pierre Trudeau in 1984.

But his tenure was marked by testy exchanges when he headed the Senate's defence committee, and, more recently, questions about his conduct in relation to the workers in his office.

In 2014, a Senate-appointed investigator cleared Kenny amid allegations of sexually and verbally harassing his office staff, and in 2016, Kenny repaid more than $30,000 in expenses that were deemed unjustified.

