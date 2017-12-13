Senators urge Liberals to drop small-business tax changes

A Senate committee is calling on the federal government to shelve its entire package of small-business tax changes in a sharply critical report released just hours before Finance Minister Bill Morneau will confirm parts of his plan are going ahead as of Jan. 1.

The Senate finance committee is siding with critics of the government's approach, following months of cross-country hearings on a package of proposals that Mr. Morneau first released in July and later revised in October.

"Most witnesses told our committee that the proposed changes should be withdrawn in their entirety," the committee report states. "We are inclined to agree. We are not convinced that the government has made a good case for its proposals."

The senators said the government should start over by launching a comprehensive review of Canada's tax laws along the lines of the 1966 Royal Commission on Taxation, known as the Carter commission. Should the government insist on moving ahead, senators say the government should push back the start date by at least a year, to Jan. 1, 2019.

"The United States is considering significant tax reforms," the report states. "Canada needs a strategy to ensure our tax system encourages, rather than inhibits, innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth."

Later Wednesday, Mr. Morneau will release long-promised details about how one aspect of the changes will be administered. The government is going ahead with a plan to restrict the use of "income sprinkling" by business owners and their family members. The new guidelines to be released Wednesday will explain how the Canada Revenue Agency will judge whether or not the use of income sprinkling is reasonable.

The income-sprinkling provisions were one of three main elements of the minister's July package of proposals. In October, Mr. Morneau announced that Ottawa would not be going ahead with one aspect, a plan to restrict the conversion of dividend income into lower-taxed capital gains.

The third element, a restriction on the use of an incorporated small business as a vehicle for making passive investments, is also going ahead with some changes. The minister announced revisions to that plan in October, including that it would exempt the first $50,000 a year in passive income, which is equivalent to a 5-per-cent return on $1-million in savings.

The minister has promised to provide further details on the passive-investment plan in the 2018 budget.

The Senate's National Finance committee is made up of five Conservatives, five independents and two Liberals.

The Senate's report raises concerns with the entire package of proposals, including income sprinkling.

"The income-sprinkling proposal will be complicated to apply, require significant paperwork, and rely on the subjective determination of tax auditors, inevitably leading to inconsistency and litigation," the report states. "It also would not recognize the legitimate income sprinkling based on implied joint ownership of family property."