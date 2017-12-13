Morneau clarifies small-business tax changes as senators blast plan

The federal government has released a host of new technical tax guidelines for small business owners that will take effect Jan. 1, just as a Senate committee is urging Finance Minister Bill Morneau to scrap the plan entirely.

The Senate finance committee is siding with critics of the government's approach, following months of cross-country hearings on a package of proposals that Mr. Morneau first released in July and later revised in October.

"Most witnesses told our committee that the proposed changes should be withdrawn in their entirety," the committee report states. "We are inclined to agree. We are not convinced that the government has made a good case for its proposals."

The senators said the government should start over by launching a comprehensive review of Canada's tax laws along the lines of the 1966 Royal Commission on Taxation, known as the Carter commission. Should the government insist on moving ahead, senators say the government should push back the start date by at least a year, to Jan. 1, 2019.

"The United States is considering significant tax reforms," the report states. "Canada needs a strategy to ensure our tax system encourages, rather than inhibits, innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth."

Also Wednesday, Mr. Morneau release long-promised details about how one aspect of the changes will be administered. The government is going ahead with a plan to restrict the use of "income sprinkling" by business owners and their family members as a way of paying less tax. The new guidelines include a guidance document from the Canada Revenue Agency explaining how it will judge whether or not the use of income sprinkling is reasonable.

The new government documents include technical details, as well as a significant new policy shift. The rules will exempt any situations involving a business owner aged 65 or over with a spouse who "meaningfully" contributed to the business. The provision effectively extends the concept of pension income splitting to small business owners.

That change is meant to respond to concerns from some business owners who say they use small business corporation as a source of retirement income.

Another new detail would exempt adults aged 18 or over who work at least 20 hours per week for the business during the year or during any five previous years. In cases of seasonal work, such as at farms or fisheries, the threshold would only apply for the part of the year in which the business operates.

Finance Canada documents state that Wednesday's changes reduce the estimated number of affected incorporated small businesses from 50,000 to about 45,000.

The income-sprinkling provisions were one of three main elements of the minister's July package of proposals. In October, Mr. Morneau announced that Ottawa would not be going ahead with one aspect, a plan to restrict the conversion of dividend income into lower-taxed capital gains.

The third element, a restriction on the use of an incorporated small business as a vehicle for making passive investments, is also going ahead with some changes. The minister announced revisions to that plan in October, including that it would exempt the first $50,000 a year in passive income, which is equivalent to a 5-per-cent return on $1-million in savings.

The minister has promised to provide further details on the passive-investment plan in the 2018 budget.

"When introduced, the passive investment measures will apply only on a go-forward basis," Wednesday's Finance Canada documents state.

The Senate's National Finance committee is made up of five Conservatives, five independents and two Liberals. Two of the independents – André Pratte and Eric Forest – indicated that they did not support the committee's recommendation that the government should scrap the tax proposals entirely.

Committee chair Percy Mockler, a Conservative, said the recommendations reflect the view of the majority of committee members.

The Senate's report raises concerns with the entire package of proposals, including income sprinkling.

"The income-sprinkling proposal will be complicated to apply, require significant paperwork, and rely on the subjective determination of tax auditors, inevitably leading to inconsistency and litigation," the report states. "It also would not recognize the legitimate income sprinkling based on implied joint ownership of family property."