Senior PMO staffer resigns following investigation into alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’

A top-ranking official in the prime minister's office resigned from his position Friday, following an investigation into allegations of "inappropriate behaviour."

Claude-Eric Gagne had been on leave since Nov. 1 from his job as deputy director of operations, as a third-party investigator looked into the allegations.

A PMO spokeswoman says the investigation by Rubin Thomlinson, a prominent employment law firm, has concluded, and Gagne no longer works in the office.

Story continues below advertisement

In a Facebook message to The Canadian Press, Gagne says he "fully collaborated" with the investigation, and he "firmly" denies the allegations.

Gagne says he decided to resign a few days ago, having not heard from the person in charge of the investigation.

He says the "process has been very difficult on a personal front," and he resigned in order to maintain his health and "avoid being a source of distraction" for the government.

Before joining the PMO, Gagne was chief Quebec organizer for the Liberal Party of Canada during the 2015 election campaign.

He had previously worked in the offices of provincial Liberal cabinet ministers Yolande James and Claude Bechard.