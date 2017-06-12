Beverley McLachlin is retiring as the Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Canada.

Chief Justice McLachlin, who has occupied this position since 2000, will leave the bench on Dec. 15.

She was set to face mandatory retirement on her 75th birthday next year.

The retirement will provide a key opportunity for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to shape the top court for years to come. Not only will he need to fill her vacancy on the bench, but also pick one of the nine judges to act as Chief Justice. Mr. Trudeau has already appointed Newfoundland’s Malcolm Rowe to the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice McLachlin was the longest-serving chief justice in Canadian history and the first woman to occupy the position. She grew up and studied law in Alberta, joining the University of British Columbia’s law faculty in 1974. Her career on the bench started in 1981 at the Vancouver County Court. She was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1989.

“It has been a great privilege to serve as a justice of the Court, and later its Chief Justice, for so many years. I have had the good fortune of working with several generations of Canada’s finest judges and best lawyers. I have enjoyed the work and the people I have worked with enormously,” Chief Justice McLachlin said in a statement.

Mr. Trudeau thanked the Chief Justice for her service.

“Chief Justice McLachlin’s judicial accomplishments are unparalleled in Canadian history. She has been a judicial leader and trailblazer for almost four decades. She is one of Canada’s very finest jurists. After 28 years at the Supreme Court of Canada, her contributions reach into every part of our law," he said in a statement.

More to come

Report Typo/Error