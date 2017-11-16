Tobias Enverga, first Filipino-Canadian senator, dies suddenly on parliamentary trip to Colombia

Conservative Senator Tobias Enverga died suddenly on a parliamentary trip to Colombia this week, according to his office.

Mr. Enverga, 61, died in Medellin, Colombia, Thursday morning of what was believed to be a heart attack. He was attending a meeting with the Canadian Section of ParlAmericas, an all-party parliamentary association of MPs and senators.

"Senator Enverga passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Nov. 16, 2017, with his beloved wife, Rosemer, by his side," read a statement from Mr. Enverga's office.

"Always a beacon of light and hope, Senator Enverga truly cherished the opportunity to serve the people of Canada and did so with great pride."

Senate Speaker George Furey said Mr. Enverga was "known affectionately as Jun." He said his colleague was "not shy about sharing his deep love for Canada" and will be "dearly missed" by everyone in the Senate.

"Of his many contributions, Senator Enverga will be most remembered as a fierce advocate for persons with disabilities and a tireless champion for multiculturalism. He was respected by all of his colleagues for his kindness, his warm sense of humour and his unparalleled work ethic," Mr. Furey said in a statement.

Mr. Enverga, the first Filipino-Canadian senator, was appointed to the Red Chamber in September, 2012, by then-prime minister Stephen Harper.

Prior to his appointment, the Philippines-born senator worked as a project manager at the Bank of Montreal for more than 30 years. According to his website, he was the first Filipino-Canadian elected to public office in the City of Toronto in 2010, where he served as a school trustee for the Toronto Catholic District School Board.

In 2010, he founded the Philippine Canadian Charitable Foundation. He was awarded the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012 for his community work. He was also the recipient of the "Lingkod sa Kapwa Pilipino" presidential award by a former president of the Philippines, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, in 2008.

Mr. Enverga leaves his wife, Rosemer, and three daughters, Rystle, Reeza and Rocel.

