A former Conservative cabinet minister and key player in Maxime Bernier’s leadership campaign is calling the party’s leadership voting process a “fiasco” that left some members disenfranchised.

Jay Hill, who was Mr. Bernier’s co-chair for Western Canada, posted a Facebook statement describing how he was unable to vote in the leadership contest, which was won by Saskatchewan MP Andrew Scheer by a razor-thin margin.

“Despite being a a member of one of the legacy parties since 1987 (The Reform Party of Canada), an MP for 17 years and a cabinet minister for PM Stephen Harper, AND contacting the party THREE times about my-yet-to-arrive ballot...I NEVER received a ballot,” Mr. Hill said. “I wonder how many other members were left disenfranchised by this fiasco?”

Mr. Hill said he spoke to a party official about his mail-in ballot and was reassured that it would be sent to him by priority post, but it never happened.

“Strange how they can find my address so many times a year to ask for money, but couldn’t manage to send me a ballot so I could vote?” he said.

There was a large number of calls for party “unity” before and after the results of the leadership race were announced. However, the position taken by Mr. Bernier and members of his team have sparked tensions in Conservative circles and call into question Mr. Bernier’s ability to play loyal soldier on Mr. Scheer’s team.

Mr. Hill’s broadside adds to the growing list of complaints about the voting system.

Over the weekend, a senior member of Kellie Leitch’s campaign also raised questions over the exact role played by officials at the accounting firm Deloitte during the process.

While Conservative Party president Scott Lamb told The Globe last week the results of the race were “audited” by Deloitte, former Conservative MP Bob Dechert, who supervised the vote for the Leitch team, said the level of oversight was far lower.

The Conservative Party says 141,362 voters were counted at the May 27 vote, but the strikeout list sent to all the campaigns appear to show 133,896 votes tallied. There were 10,429 spoiled or incomplete ballots.

Mr. Bernier – who was the front-runner until the final 13th ballot – has called on the party to explain a 7,466-vote discrepancy in the final ballot count. Party officials describe the discrepancy as a data entry issue because those who voted in person were not on the list of the mailed-in ballots.

Mr. Bernier’s objections to the controversial vote sparked anger from within the Conservative caucus.

“Sour grapes on the part of the Bernier campaign,” Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu told reporters on Monday. “Anything that causes disunity is always going to be problematic. … It’s not helpful, obviously, to the party.”

Ms. Gladu, a supporter of Mr. Scheer, said Mr. Bernier should respect the outcome, arguing the balloting was overseen by the giant auditing firm Deloitte.

“Honestly, Deloitte and Touche is a very respectable firm. They do a lot of these kinds of elections and oversight, and I have a lot of faith in their ability” she said.

The Conservative Party acknowledged Tuesday that Deloitte did not formally audit the leadership vote results.

Dan Nowlan, chairman of the leadership election organizing committee, said Mr. Lamb misspoke when he told The Globe last Friday that Deloitte had audited the vote.

“They would never audit a process like this. That wouldn’t happen. They audit the books for companies, and they go through a certain amount of testing for that. This is a different type of thing. This isn’t the auditing group, for example, who does that out of Deloitte,” Mr. Nowlan said. But he said Deloitte monitored the count room and observed counting of the ballots.

Still, Mr. Nowlan said the vote was conducted fairly and there will be no recount. He said chief returning officer David Filmon had publicly announced at the convention that the ballots would be destroyed immediately after the vote because those were the rules of the race.

“What the rules say is that the vote is final. The vote result is final, and not subject to appeal. That’s it,” Mr. Nowlan said.

Mr. Bernier’s camp wants to know why the ballots were destroyed and scrutineers were not informed of the discrepancy. The destruction of the ballots was anticipated, but the timing of the shredding is now in question.

None of the other 11 leadership candidates has complained about the vote. Conservative MP Erin O’Toole, who came in third, told reporters on Monday he was “satisfied” with the voting process.

The Bernier camp also alleges that the party did not check off the names of people who voted at in-person polling stations on the day of the vote. This allowed people to mail in a ballot and cast a vote in person as well, they claim.

Mr. Nowlan said he was confident that double voting did not take place.

“They definitely would have checked on that. There’s no way that that wouldn’t have been checked,” he said.

Mr. Scheer’s office has declined to comment on the allegations, calling them a party matter.

