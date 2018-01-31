Top Conservative denies knowing sexual nature of details of Dykstra allegations

Former top Conservative official Guy Giorno said he was aware police had investigated an allegation about then-Tory MP Rick Dykstra but had no idea it involved a sexual-assault complaint.

Mr. Giorno, national campaign chair during the 2015 election, told The Globe and Mail that to the best of his knowledge there was never a discussion about allowing Mr. Dykstra to run as a Conservative candidate, because the party's war room had no information about any specific allegations and believed the matter had been closed by police.

"I was not aware of specifics of the allegation. I was not aware that the allegation was of sexual assault. I was not aware that the allegation was of any kind of assault. The implication was that the police file was closed because nothing was found. I definitely was not aware that the file was closed at the complainant's request," Mr. Giorno said in an e-mailed statement.

"In the absence of an allegation and based only on knowledge that the police had investigated something and closed their file, there would have been nothing to discuss. Presumably this is why I recall no discussion about continued candidacy."

According to a Maclean's report published Sunday, a woman who worked for a Conservative MP said that after a night of drinking that ended in Mr. Dykstra's Ottawa apartment, Mr. Dykstra forced her to perform oral sex on him.

The staffer later met with Kym Purchase, then the chief of staff to the party whip, to speak to her about the alleged assault, the Maclean's report said. Ms. Purchase said the woman did not want a file created on the incident, according to the story.

Mr. Dykstra stepped down as president of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party hours before Maclean's published its report, but did not address the allegations in his statement posted on Twitter.

Mr. Dykstra's lawyers later told The Globe he "categorically denies" the Maclean's story, and that Mr. Dykstra wasn't given enough time to respond to the allegations.

Mr. Giorno said the party had a process to remove candidates but it involved making a case to the national council.

"I was not involved in that process. However, knowing what I do of the process, it is inconceivable that the process could have been triggered if there was no allegation, no complainant and only a candidate's word that a police investigation had found nothing," Mr. Giorno said in his e-mail.

Mr. Giorno provided The Globe with a letter from a lawyer representing the former staffer. It is dated Aug. 27, 2015, and is addressed to party lawyer Arthur Hamilton, who was representing the Conservative whip's office.

The letter does not contain information about the allegations, but it does say that a meeting took place between the staffer and Ms. Purchase.

The letter said the woman who made the allegations about Mr. Dykstra believed material would exist about the meeting between her and Ms. Purchase and "the issue to which it related."

"… my client is not looking to make this a public matter, and simply wishes to have all materials preserved and in addition, to receive a copy of the letter in question for her own records," said the letter from an unnamed lawyer.

Mr. Giorno said he did not speak with the lawyer or Ms. Purchase, "but spoke to those who had. I was informed that the matter related to an allegation that the police had investigated and that the police had closed their file."

He did not name the individuals he spoke with, but said he believed their level of knowledge about the specifics of the allegations was the same as his.

The Globe has reached out to several members of the Conservative campaign team, including former national campaign director Jenni Byrne, who have not returned requests for comment.

"I doubt they would know. …The lawyer wouldn't provide details of this concern other than naming the candidate. We were told that the police investigated then closed their file, and that's it," Mr. Giorno told The Globe in a follow-up phone call.

The Globe and Mail has reached out to Ms. Purchase and the law firm for comment.