FILE PHOTO: The Ontario and Canadian flags fly at the Ontario Legislature Building, Queen's Park, in Toronto. The Progressive Conservatives have won a provincial byelection in Sault Ste. Marie, securing the party’s first victory in the Northern Ontario riding since 1981. (Deborah Baic/The Globe and Mail)
The Progressive Conservatives have won a provincial byelection in Sault Ste. Marie, securing the party’s first victory in the Northern Ontario riding since 1981.

Ross Romano beat out NDP candidate Joe Krmpotich, and Liberal Debbie Amaroso placed third, according to preliminary results Thursday evening.

Romano, a city councillor and lawyer, got a head start over the other candidates in the campaign, securing his party’s nomination to run in the June 2018 general election last November.

He was ready to hit the ground running when Liberal cabinet minister David Orazietti announced in December he would step down, prompting the byelection.

Romano campaigned on the idea that it’s time to send a message to Premier Kathleen Wynne and the Liberal government about Sault Ste. Marie’s dissatisfaction with high electricity rates and Liberal scandals.

The victory doesn’t change the balance of power in the legislature, but this is the second riding the PCs taken from the Liberals in a byelection since 2014. It follows the party’s victory in Scarborough – Rouge River last fall.

