Tory MP Cheryl Gallant fends off nomination challenge in her Ottawa-area riding

Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant has survived a nomination challenge in her Ottawa-area riding.

Gallant was one of several incumbent Tories who are facing a fight for the right to carry the party's banner in the 2019 election.

Her challenger, Mike Coates, most recently ran celebrity businessman Kevin O'Leary's failed campaign for leadership of the party.

The party did not release the results of the vote.

Gallant is one of the longest serving Conservative MPs who was first elected in the Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke riding in 2000.

Other MPs facing nomination challenges include failed leadership candidates Brad Trost and Deepak Obhrai.

Another candidate, Kellie Leitch, was also being challenged, but then announced she would not run in the next election.

Elections for those nominations are expected in the coming weeks.