Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Premier of British Columbia John Horgan in his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Premier of British Columbia John Horgan in his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

Trudeau says dispute panels 'essential' to NAFTA deal Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Robert Fife And Steven Chase

Ottawa — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a dispute-resolution mechanism is “essential” in a revamped North American free-trade agreement.

The Trump administration has said that the elimination of binding Chapter 19 dispute settlement is a key U.S. goal in NAFTA renegotiations.

Mr. Trudeau left no doubt that he considers Chapter 19 to be a deal-breaker in talking to reporters Tuesday but stopped short of saying he would pull out of the talks if the Trump administration insists that these dispute panels be removed from the accord.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: Robert Fife @RobertFife, Steven Chase @stevenchase

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular