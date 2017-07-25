Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a dispute-resolution mechanism is “essential” in a revamped North American free-trade agreement.

The Trump administration has said that the elimination of binding Chapter 19 dispute settlement is a key U.S. goal in NAFTA renegotiations.

Mr. Trudeau left no doubt that he considers Chapter 19 to be a deal-breaker in talking to reporters Tuesday but stopped short of saying he would pull out of the talks if the Trump administration insists that these dispute panels be removed from the accord.

Report Typo/Error