Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and lumber-producing provinces are pushing hard for an end to the softwood-lumber dispute with the United States before NAFTA negotiations start next month.

B.C. Premier John Horgan was in Ottawa on Tuesday for his first meeting with Mr. Trudeau before heading with his provincial delegation to Washington this week to meet with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Canada’s ambassador to the United States, David MacNaughton, to discuss the softwood-lumber issue. The visit comes amid speculation that the two countries are close to reaching a 10-year agreement to resolve the dispute.

