Trudeau names Martha Deacon, Robert Black to represent Ontario in Senate

The Senate chamber sits empty in Ottawa on Sept. 12, 2014.

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named two new senators to represent Ontario.

Martha Deacon is an educator who has also been involved in amateur sports.

Robert Black is a leader in the agricultural community who has been chief executive officer of the Rural Ontario Institute since 2010 and has been involved in the 4-H youth organization for over 40 years.

Deacon served as Canada's chef de mission for the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, India, and is a director of the Canadian Olympic Committee and Commonwealth Games Canada.

Black has been a councillor on the Wellington County council and spent 15 years with the Ontario public service, most of that time with the ministry of agriculture.

Trudeau welcomes their knowledge and experience and says they will be great ambassadors for their regions and communities.

