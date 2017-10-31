 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Trudeau reveals Clark Kent Halloween costume en route to question period

Trudeau reveals Clark Kent Halloween costume en route to question period

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shows off his Clark Kent costume as he walks through the House of Commons in Ottawa on Oct. 31, 2017.

Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's Justin Trudeau.

The prime minister is disguised as Clark Kent as his Halloween alter ego for 2017.

On his way to question period today, Trudeau descended the stairs sporting slicked-down hair and a blue suit with a bright red tie, surprising the assembled staff and journalists who were waiting for him.

Story continues below advertisement

As he got to the bottom of the stairs, he opened his shirt to expose the Superman costume hidden underneath, quipping in both official languages that it was a big shock to see the prime minister dressed as a journalist, but "you know, gotta do it."

Trudeau has a history of having fun with Halloween, choosing Han Solo of "Star Wars" fame for his first year in office.

Last year he went as a pilot from the French children's book "Le Petit Prince," while his youngest son, Hadrien, went as the title character.

Trudeau wasn't the only MP in the House getting into the Halloween spirit.

Liberal backbencher Robert-Falcon Ouellette sported a blood-spattered white suit during question period, a costume he described as a "Bloody Harry" outfit.

Justin Trudeau weighs in further on the Quebec law banning people from covering their faces while receiving public services. The prime minister says it is not the role of government to tell women what they can or can’t wear. The Canadian Press
Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.