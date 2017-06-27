Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists he’s “comfortable” with Ottawa’s decision to approve a Chinese investor’s takeover of a Canadian high-tech company, even though the U.S. Department of Defence is reviewing all its business dealings with Norsat International.

Mr. Trudeau told a news conference he saw no need to further scrutinize the purchase of Norsat by China’s Hytera Communications by subjecting the takeover to a comprehensive national security review. The Liberal government has faced widespread criticism for skipping this in-depth review.

“We would not move forward with approving investments under the Investment Canada Act if we were not assured and comfortable that there is no risk to national security. Period,” Mr. Trudeau said in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Mr. Trudeau was asked if he could assure the Pentagon there was no security risk for the Americans in the transfer of Norsat’s satellite communications technology to Hytera. The U.S. military is a significant customer of Norsat.

“It doesn’t matter what country it’s from or what deal it is. If there is a risk to national security we won’t move forward,” he said. “In this case our very effective national security agencies made a professional determination that there were no significant national security concerns about this particular transaction, and it didn’t need to go through further reviews.”

But U.S. critics have raised significant concerns about the deal, including a member of a U.S. watchdog agency that reports to Congress.

Michael Wessel, a member of the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, called for a Pentagon review, saying “the sale of Norsat to a Chinese entity raises significant national security concerns for the United States as the company is a supplier to our military.”

Congressman Walter Jones, who sits on the House of Representatives Armed Forces Committee, also called on the Pentagon to review all its contracts with Norsat.

The takeover went through a routine national security screening that all foreign takeovers of Canadian firms undergo. The government did not ask its security officials to conduct a comprehensive national security review, which would have examined the economic and defence consequences of China obtaining this Canadian technology.

Norsat sells communications equipment to branches of the U.S. military and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

“The review they did was adequate to give them confidence that there was no risk to national security. Therefore their recommendation to the minister was to allow it to proceed, so we did,” Mr. Trudeau added.

