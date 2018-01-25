Trudeau says he is looking into allegations about cabinet minister Kent Hehr's behaviour

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to look into allegations of inappropriate conduct involving Sport Minister Kent Hehr, which have emerged on social media as part of the #metoo movement.

"I haven't had the opportunity to speak directly with Kent. I will in the coming hours and we will have more to say before the plane lifts off," Mr. Trudeau said at a news conference in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to fly back home Thursday afternoon, which has left him little time to look into the matter.

Alberta public servant Kristin Raworth raised allegations on Twitter late Wednesday night about Mr. Hehr's conduct around women during his time in the Alberta legislature, stating her comments were a test of Mr. Trudeau's leadership.

"I was told to avoid being in [an] elevator with Kent Hehr. He would make comments. He would make you feel unsafe," said Ms. Raworth. "He is now a federal cabinet minister. In the government of a man who claims to believe in gender equality. So let's test that @JustinTrudeau. I'm not alone in my experience and I know so many women have experienced this. So get rid of him."

Ms. Raworth could not be reached for comment, and Mr. Hehr's spokeswoman did not provide a response to the allegations.

Mr. Hehr had been scheduled to appear at a news conference in Ottawa on Thursday, but it was cancelled after Mr. Trudeau's comments.

Mr. Trudeau said his priority is offering support to victims when he was asked to comment on the resignation of Patrick Brown as the leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party.

"It's extremely important that we make absolutely clear that sexual harassment, sexual assault, is unacceptable. We take these allegations extremely seriously whenever they come up. Obviously my thoughts turn immediately to the women who came forward, knowing how difficult it is, it can be, to salute them for their courage and their leadership. And I certainly hope that their example will resonate, and that the support of their friends, their families, and the community at large, remains with them," Mr. Trudeau said at a news conference in Davos, Switzerland.

Questions over Mr. Hehr's future come at a key time. Calgary politicians are mulling whether to bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics and must secure a promise from Ottawa that the federal government will help fund the bidding phase. Mr. Hehr, a recognizable face in his home city, has been the minister responsible for the file‎. Calgary expected the federal and provincial governments to announce their respective financial decisions within roughly two weeks.

If Ottawa rejects Calgary's pitch, Alberta's Olympic push will be over. The city estimates it would cost between $25-million and $30-million just to bid for the Games.

Mr. Trudeau has previously overseen a number of departures from his caucus and his cabinet in controversial circumstances.

In 2016, Nunavut MP Hunter Tootoo resigned as fisheries minister and from the Liberal caucus after accusations that he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a junior female staff member. At the time of his resignation, Mr. Tootoo had cited the need to seek treatment for an alcohol problem as the reason he voluntarily left the Liberal cabinet and caucus. It was only after The Globe and Mail revealed the affair with his female aide in late July that he admitted he had a "consensual but inappropriate" relationship with a woman whom he did not identify.

Calgary MP Darshan Kang quit the Liberal caucus in August in response to allegations that he sexually harassed some of his employees in both his Alberta constituency office and when he was in provincial politics. Mr. Kang has denied the allegations.

As Liberal leader before becoming Prime Minister, Mr. Trudeau suspended MPs Scott Andrews and Massimo Pacetti from the Liberal caucus in 2014 following harassment complaints made by two female NDP MPs.

There is also an ongoing investigation into a senior member of Mr. Trudeau's office, Claude-Eric Gagné, who is the deputy director of operations.

"Any allegation brought forward to this office is taken extremely seriously. In this case, an investigation was immediately triggered with the assistance of an independent investigator and the individual in question went on leave, pending the outcome," Mr. Trudeau's director of communications, Kate Purchase, said in a statement.

Mr. Hehr has previously made news for his confrontational dealings with various stakeholders, including during his time as minister of veterans affairs. A lawyer before becoming a politician, Mr. Hehr was hit by a drive-by shooter while riding in a friend's car at the age of 21. The injury left him paralyzed and unable to walk.