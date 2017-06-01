Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has quickly shot down Quebec’s attempts to launch a new round of constitutional talks that would see the province officially sign on to Canada’s foundational document.

“You know my views on the Constitution, we are not reopening the Constitution,” Mr. Trudeau said on his way to a cabinet meeting in Ottawa on Thursday.

The Canadian Press reported Wednesday that the Quebec government will launch a vast coast-to-coast discussion in the coming months in the hopes of having the province’s distinct character officially recognized.

While there is no timeline for the campaign, Premier Philippe Couillard’s government hopes to create favourable conditions that could lead to the eventual reopening of constitutional negotiations and to Quebec finally approving the 1982 Constitution.

Mr. Couillard was expected to unveil his plan that would emphasize building consensus about constitutional reform rather than seeking confrontation Thursday afternoon.

In the Quebec National Assembly’s question period Thursday morning, Mr. Couillard urged everyone, including Mr. Trudeau, to read the discussion document to be presented later in the day before reacting. He said it is the product of two years’ work and is not meant to provoke a national quarrel.

“Canada is more than its Prime Minister… what we’re proposing is not a constitutional process, that’s just the finish line. It’s a resumption of dialogue with other Canadians,” the Premier said. “This is an occasion for Quebeckers to reaffirm to our Canadian compatriots that our fundamental allegiance is as Quebeckers. The confidence in that allegiance allows them to also be Canadian. To be a Quebecker is to also be a Canadian.”

Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée blasted Mr. Trudeau for shooting down Mr. Couillard’s initiative four hours before the premier presented it.

“The reaction of the Prime Minister is not worthy of the Premier’s gesture today,” Mr. Lisée said. “He hasn’t read [the plan], he doesn’t want to read it, he doesn’t even want to engage in the conversation.” Mr. Lisée applauded the Premier for an initiative that might advance Quebec’s interests.

Canada’s constitutional debate has been likened to a “never-ending trip to the dentist” by former Quebec premier Jacques Parizeau.

It goes back to 1982 when then-prime-minister Pierre Trudeau repatriated and amended Canada’s Constitution despite the objections of the Quebec government.

René Lévesque, the sovereigntist premier of Quebec, had entered into negotiations with Ottawa and all of the provinces. However, he refused in 1981 to sign on to the document that included a Charter of Rights and Freedoms and a new amending formula.

The debate flared up later in the decade with the Meech Lake Accord, signed by then-prime-minister Brian Mulroney and all premiers, to recognize Quebec as a “distinct society,” among other things.

However, Mr. Trudeau came out of retirement to attack the deal, which was scuttled by growing opposition in provinces like Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The next attempt, dubbed the Charlottetown Accord, was shot down in a pan-Canadian referendum in 1992.

Mr. Parizeau’s government then tried to oversee the secession of Quebec, but lost a squeaker of a referendum in 1995. Ever since, there has been a sense that separatist fervour has been on the decline in Quebec, hit by a growing constitutional fatigue.

The Harper government recognized Quebec as a nation in a parliamentary motion in 2006, but there has been little interest across Canada in a new round of talks to amend the Constitution.

Some of Mr. Couillard’s opponents suggested Thursday he was trying to divert attention from ethical questions dogging him such as his past contacts with disgraced actors in the corruption scandals of the Charest years. But Mr. Couillard’s interest in the constitution wasn’t born today.

During his 2013 leadership campaign and 2014 election run, Mr. Couillard expressed his desire to reopen constitutional negotiations to get Quebec’s signature, adding that the 150th anniversary of Canada’s founding could present a symbolic window.

In his victorious 2014 campaign, the premier was questioned over how constitutional negotiations could happen in the face of heavy resistance in the rest of Canada. He backed off at the time saying his priorities were the economy, employment and getting public finances in order.

Three years later, the Quebec budget is balanced, the economy has experienced healthy growth in the past 18 months and unemployment is at 30-year lows.

Report Typo/Error