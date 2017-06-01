Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has quickly shot down Quebec’s attempts to launch a new round of constitutional talks that would see the province officially sign on to Canada’s foundational document.

“You know my views on the Constitution, we are not reopening the Constitution,” Mr. Trudeau said on his way to a cabinet meeting in Ottawa on Thursday.

The Canadian Press reported Wednesday that the Quebec government will launch a vast coast-to-coast discussion in the coming months in the hopes of having the province’s distinct character officially recognized.

While there is no timeline for the campaign, Premier Philippe Couillard’s government hopes to create favourable conditions that could lead to the eventual reopening of constitutional negotiations and to Quebec finally approving the 1982 Constitution.

More to come

With files from The Canadian Press

Report Typo/Error