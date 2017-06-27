Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected the idea that Canada is involved in a combat mission in Iraq, even as he praised a Canadian sniper team for the recent killing of an Islamic State fighter who was more than 3,000 metres away.

The record-breaking kill shot is being heralded as an “incredible martial achievement” in military circles, but is also raising questions about the exact nature of Canada’s involvement in the fight against Daesh. Mr. Trudeau’s Liberals came to power in 2015 with a promise to “end Canada’s combat mission in Iraq.”

At a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Mr. Trudeau said the Canadian Armed Forces were simply providing cover to coalition partners, insisting this type of operation is “integral” to Canada’s mission to advise and assist Iraqi security forces.

“What happened there is, first of all, something to be celebrated for the excellence of the Canadian Forces in their training and their performance of their duties, but also something to be understood to be entirely consistent with what Canada is expected and Canadians expect our forces to be doing as part of the coalition against Daesh,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Mr. Trudeau spoke at a 40-minute news conference to mark the start of the summer recess of Parliament, touching on a wide number of topics such as the state of the economy, aboriginal affairs and the future of Canadian peacekeeping.

Mr. Trudeau said that he is still “determined” to provide Canadian troops for a UN peacekeeping operation, but he cautioned that he will not send them on a mission that is doomed for failure.

“We have a history in Africa that has been problematic, notably in Somalia and Rwanda,” he said. “Canadians expect us, if we are to send troops in Africa or elsewhere on a peacekeeping operation, that it will be done the right way, that we will be able to truly help, and that the mission will fit the high standards and the quality of service that is offered by our Canadian Armed Forces.”

In terms of helping the media industry, Mr. Trudeau clearly said he will not impose new taxes – such as a proposed levy on Internet service providers – to help struggling news organizations. However, he said the dialogue with the industry will continue.

“We know that healthy, independent and successful media are essential to our democracy, and we are always open to conversations on ways that we can help an industry in transition,” Mr. Trudeau said.

In relation to the sniper shot, Major-General Michael Rouleau told The Globe and Mail last week that a member of Joint Task Force 2 shattered the world military record with a confirmed kill at a distance of 3,540 metres. Under the rules of engagement, Canadian soldiers are not authorized to engage in direct combat but they can fire their weapons to protect themselves or Iraqi soldiers they are assisting.

“This is an incredible martial achievement. Achieving a confirmed sniper shot at this distance is unprecedented,” Gen. Rouleau said.

The Canadian sniper team had spotted Islamic State fighters approaching Iraqi security forces, who were unaware that they were about to be ambushed. Using a McMillan TAC-50 rifle, the sniper did not expect to hit the target at such a distance, but hoped his “harassing fire” would frighten the enemy combatants to flee. However, an Islamic State fighter was killed, which allowed the Iraqi Security forces to continue their advance, Gen. Rouleau said.

In a letter to Mr. Trudeau on Friday, NDP Leader Tom Mulcair said the killing of the Islamic State insurgent – even at such a long distance – constituted direct combat.

“It is not clear exactly how and when this engagement occurred but it seriously calls into question your government’s claim that Canadian Forces are not involved in direct combat in Iraq,” Mr. Mulcair wrote. “Why have you not declared the current military operation is now a combat mission?”

He said any changes to the mission should be announced and properly debated in the House of Commons.

“In March, 2015, you stated unequivocally, ‘involvement in direct combat in this war does not serve Canada’s interests,’” Mr. Mulcair said. “You have also stated that air strikes and long-range rifle fire constitute ground combat.”

