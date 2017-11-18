Trudeau to offer formal apology for LGBTQ persecution on Nov. 28

Justin Trudeau will rise in the House of Commons on Nov. 28 to offer a historic apology to Canadians who were criminally prosecuted or dismissed from the military or public service because they were gay.

The Prime Minister's apology is expected to be the most comprehensive ever offered by any national government for past persecution of sexual minorities.

The settlement in principle of a class-action lawsuit by those who had lost their jobs because they were gay is sufficiently advanced that the government has sent out invitations to some of those involved to come to Ottawa. One of those invitations was forwarded Friday to a Globe and Mail reporter.

"On Tuesday, November 28, 2017, the Prime Minister of Canada will issue an apology to LGBTQ2 Canadians, their families, partners and communities, for unjust treatment as a result of federal legislation, programs and policy," states the invitation from Edmonton MP Randy Boissonnault, Mr. Trudeau's special adviser on LGBTQ issues. "On behalf of the Government of Canada, we would like to invite you to attend this public apology in person taking place in the House of Commons."

The government is paying the travel and accommodation costs of those invited.

"The Government of Canada recognizes the injustices against LGBTQ2 people and trusts that a forward-looking apology will advance Canada further along a path of equality and inclusion for all," the invitation concludes.

The apology is the culmination of almost two years of investigations and reports, beginning with a series of stories in The Globe in 2016 that examined the question of past injustices visited on sexual minorities in Canada by their own government.

In June 2016, Egale, a national organization that advocates for sexual minorities, published a report listing a series of actions the government could take to redress past and current injustices. A year ago, the Liberal government committed to implementing that report's recommendations. The formal, public apology by the Prime Minister on behalf of all Canadians is the culmination of that commitment.

As well as apologizing to those who were criminally charged or fired, Mr. Trudeau is expected to offer pardons for those who wish to have their convictions expunged, and to offer some form of redress for those who lost their jobs.

The government has already taken other steps to reduce discrimination against sexual and gender minorities, such as passing legislation that bans discrimination against transgender Canadians and equalizing the laws of consent for intercourse.​

Until 1969, homosexual acts were a crime in Canada. Until 1992, the military had a policy of seeking out, interrogating and then expelling homosexuals within the Canadian Forces.