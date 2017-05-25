Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is already playing an active role in the fight against Islamic terrorism and doesn’t plan to send more troops to Iraq or recommit Canadian forces to Afghanistan.

The bloody suicide bombing in Manchester has taken on a new urgency for NATO with U.S. President Donald Trump pushing the military alliance to take on a bigger role in counter-terrorism.

Trudeau responds to concerns about U.S. intel sharing (The Canadian Press)

Even before the British atrocity, Mr. Trump had drawn up a NATO shopping list including a call to boost defence spending, join the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq and Syria, and dispatch more military trainers to Afghanistan to counter the rise of the Taliban.

With Manchester on the minds of all the leaders, Mr. Trudeau said one of the biggest roles Canada plays in the war against terrorism is the intelligence picked up by Canada’s ultra-secret eavesdropping agency, known as the Communications Security Establishment.

“I am not going to go into details but there are many, many occasions upon which we have directly participated and other occasions benefited from information-sharing between security agencies and at the highest levels,” he said.

He would not say if Canada had provided help to the British in the hunt for the terrorists behind the Manchester bombing.

Nor would the Prime Minister say whether he had any concerns about Mr. Trump sharing highly classified intelligence – reportedly from Israel – with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting in the Oval Office earlier this month.

British Prime Minister Theresa May plans to complain to the President over a stream of U.S. leaks to American media of crucial intelligence about the Manchester attack, which included the publication of photographs of the bomb site by the New York Times.

“I will make clear to President Trump that intelligence that is shared between our law enforcement agencies must remain secure,” Ms. May said in a statement.

Mr. Trudeau would only say that Canada and its allies would continue to share intelligence with the United States, which has the world’s most sophisticated spying and eavesdropping operation.

“The track record has shown that collaboration and co-operation between allies, friends and partners has saved lives and keeps all of our citizens safe,” Mr. Trudeau said when pressed on the intelligence leaks.

The Prime Minister came to Brussels armed with a ready response to Mr. Trump’s call for more money and troops, promising to unveil a new defence policy on June 7. He argued Canada does more than its fair share, even while military spending is well below the NATO target of 2 per cent of a country’s gross domestic product.

“Canada has always been recognized as one of the go-to partners in NATO, a country that consistently steps up and steps forward and delivers on the capabilities internationally for NATO operations,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters.

He ruled out dispatching soldiers to Afghanistan, saying Canada did its duty for more than a decade in a war that claimed the lives of 161 Canadian soldiers.

“We served and did a tremendous amount in Afghanistan for a decade. … We have no troops in Afghanistan at this time but we are happy to be supporting in other ways,” he said.

Mr. Trudeau also played down Canada’s decision to quietly withdraw one of two military surveillance aircraft from Iraq.

“There was nothing surprising or sudden about this,” he said. “This is simply part of a regular rotation that was foreseen, that other countries were going to step in after a normal rotation by Canadians.”

Hours before the summit officially got under way, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced that the military alliance will join the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

“This will send a strong political message of NATO’s commitment to the fight against terrorism,” Mr. Stoltenberg told a news conference. “But it does not mean that NATO will engage in combat operations.”

Germany, France and Italy had some concerns about NATO formally joining the coalition for fear it could drag the alliance into a ground war and strain relations with countries in the Middle East.

Mr. Stoltenberg said NATO would expand the role of its AWACS surveillance planes and air-to-air refuelling for coalition operations, as well as stepping up training of Iraqi forces.

But no decision was made on sending more military trainers than the 13,000 NATO troops already stationed in Afghanistan, of whom roughly half are American.

“We will assess our level of support in the future of the mission,” he said.

Mr. Stoltenberg also announced that a special terrorism centre will be set up at the new NATO headquarters in Brussels, which cost more than a billion dollars, to co-ordinate anti-terror intelligence and planning.

Mr. Stoltenberg said NATO countries would also meet Mr. Trump’s demands on burden-sharing by reaffirming a commitment to spend 2 per cent of annual GDP on defence by 2024.

Canada only spends 1 per cent on defence, but the Prime Minister noted Canada has CF-18 fighter jets as part of a NATO reconnaissance force in Iceland, is heading up a NATO mission in Latvia and has a frigate patrolling in the Mediterranean.

The new defence policy review will also lay out spending for the Canadian Armed Forces over the next 20 years.

“We have taken the time needed to get this right because our men and women in uniform deserve nothing less,” Mr. Trudeau said.

NATO leaders are awaiting to hear what the U.S. President has to say at a dinner tonight about his vision for the alliance of which he is the de facto leader. During his campaign for the White House, Mr. Trump called the 68-year alliance “obsolete” because it did not do enough to tackle Islamic terrorism.

Although he has since backtracked, the leaders are hopeful he will make a firm pledge to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which states that an attack on one member is deemed to be an attack on all.

