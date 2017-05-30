Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline will proceed despite the political threat to kill the project in British Columbia.

"Regardless of the change in government in British Columbia or anywhere else, the facts and evidence do not change," Mr. Trudeau told reporters at a joint news conference with his Italian counterpart in Rome.

"The decision we took on the Trans Mountain pipeline was based on facts and evidence in the best interests of Canadians and indeed all of Canada."

Mr. Trudeau said the federal government stands by the decision to approve the project.

His comments come as the anti-pipeline Green Party and NDP in British Columbia announced Monday they’ve come to an agreement that could cast doubt on the project’s future.

The leaders of the two parties say they’ve reached a deal that could see the formation of a minority NDP government in the province.

Combined, the NDP’s 41 seats and the Greens’ three seats outnumber the Liberals’ 43 seats. An NDP government formed with the support of the Greens – the Greens have explicitly rejected a coalition government – would give the parties a single-seat majority.

The defeat of the Liberals could have major national implications if the two parties work together, as expected, to ensure Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain project never gets built. Immediately after the announcement Monday, Alberta’s deputy premier congratulated all three parties but noted it’s up to the federal government to approve pipelines.

Kinder Morgan is expected to proceed Tuesday with its initial public offering for the expansion.

Trudeau also praised the benefits that international trade can bring to a world where people are anxious about the future.

In a speech to Italian parliamentarians in Rome today, Trudeau held up the trade deal between Canada and the European Union as an example of an agreement that can both create new jobs and ensure more people can benefit from economic growth.

“We are proud of it, and you should be, too,” Trudeau said Tuesday in his address to 45 parliamentarians and other dignitaries in the Sala della Regina, or the Queen’s Room, a majestic committee room at the Chamber of Deputies in the Italian Parliament.

“It will create the kind of growth that benefits all our citizens, not just our wealthiest,” Trudeau said.

The trade agreement, known as CETA, is now being considered by the Senate.

