 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Trudeau urges Canadians to practice values of equality, inclusion in 2018

Trudeau urges Canadians to practice values of equality, inclusion in 2018

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the National Liberal Caucus Holiday Party in Ottawa on Dec. 13, 2017.

Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on Canadians to put the values he says unite the country – openness, compassion, equality and inclusion – into practice heading into the new year.

In a New Year's statement released Sunday, Trudeau says the 150th anniversary of Confederation in 2017 celebrated how people of different backgrounds, origins, cultures, and faiths came together to make Canada the country it is today.

But he says it was also a chance to reflect on the moments when Canada has not lived up to its ideals.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau says Indigenous Peoples, and many Canadians, have faced prejudice and oppression and the country must continue to work to right those wrongs in the years ahead.

He says his government made progress in 2017 on issues such as creating new opportunities for young people and advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, but notes there is still a lot of work to do in 2018.

Trudeau says every Canadian should have a "real and fair" shot at success.

"Let's move forward together, put those values into practice, and work to build a better future for all of us," Trudeau said.

Trudeau apologizes for violating conflict of interest rules (The Canadian Press)
Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@theglobeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.