Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged a gathering of U.S. governors to help prevent a resurgence of protectionism – what he called “politically tempting shortcuts” as Canada girds for what could be a bruising renegotiation of the North American free trade agreement with the Trump White House.

Mr. Trudeau is the first sitting Canadian prime minister to attend the twice-yearly National Governors Association meetings, where he’s trying to build as many allies as possible as Canada awaits President Donald Trump’s demands for redrawing the trade agreement to tilt the accord more in favour of U.S. interests.

The U.S. is expected to release its official negotiating objectives for NAFTA Monday.

The Prime Minister said in Rhode Island on Friday that Canada and the U.S. share “our common North American home” and are so interpendent that protectionist measures would threaten not only Canada but the nine million U.S. workers whose jobs depend on trade with Canada.

“To boil this down to one point: Canada is your biggest, best customer – by far,” he said. “We’re a bigger customer than China by roughly $152-billion. Bigger than Japan or the U.K. No one else comes close. In fact, Canada buys more from the U.S. than China, Japan, and the U.K. combined.”

The Prime Minister appealed to the 31 state leaders to oppose “more trade barriers, more local-content provisions, more preferential access for home-grown players in government procurement” – warning a retreat to protectionism would backfire.

“Such policies kill growth. And that hurts the very workers these measures are nominally intended to protect. Once we travel down that road, it can quickly become a cycle of tit-for-tat, a race to the bottom, where all sides lose.”

The Prime Minister rewrote a popular analogy of Canada-U.S. relations made famous by his father Pierre Trudeau who said living beside the United States was like a mouse sleeping beside an elephant. The mouse could be easily hurt if his massive neighbour rolled over.

“While you, my American friends, may be an elephant, Canada is no mouse. More like a moose – strong and peaceable, but still massively outweighed.”

In a letter to Congress this March the Trump administration suggested it would seek cross-the-board changes to the landmark NAFTA deal that governs cross-border trade in North America, including new levies on foreign goods, the removal of a dispute settlement mechanism from NAFTA and a rollback of exemptions for Canada and Mexico when Washington imposes duties to slow down a flood of imports.

The Trudeau government has conducted a lobbying blitz of U.S. states over the last few months – a conciliatory approach designed to head off protectionist impulses – and the Prime Minister’s speech in Rhode Island Friday capped off this effort.

Mr. Trudeau met personally with governors from five states Friday, including Wisconsin, Colorado, Rhode Island, Kentucky and Iowa. He also held a bilateral meeting with U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence.

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, who met personally with Mr. Trudeau Friday, said he thinks the NAFTA renegotiation could be positive for all member countries and he said he didn’t think disagreements over Canada’s protectionist dairy market would hurt talks.

He said it’s wise for Mr. Trudeau to attend governors’ meetings because other countries are.

“I think it’s prudent regardless of NAFTA for Canada to be here. Years ago China started to show up.”

Mr. Pence praised Mr. Trudeau for “early outreach” to the Trump administration and offering soothing reassurances for NAFTA talks, saying they would be “win-win-win for all of our trading partners.”

U.S. governors repeatedly told journalists Friday they want to see NAFTA survive and trade with Canada flourish.

Mr. Walker could not identify a particular change he wished to see in NAFTA, saying he’s sure it could be improved but his state relies on Canadian trade. “Canada is our number one trading partner,” he said. “We want to ensure our largest market in the world is still accessible.”

