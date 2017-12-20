Trudeau violated conflict-of-interest law with Aga Khan trips, ethics watchdog says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated four sections of the Conflict of Interest Act during separate family trips to the private island of the Aga Khan in the Bahamas last year, Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson has concluded.

The finding comes while the House of Commons is off for its Christmas break, but will nonetheless revive opposition attacks against the Prime Minister and his family's decision to accept free trips and helicopter flights to holiday with the billionaire religious leader.

"When Mr. Trudeau, as Prime Minister, accepted the gifts of hospitality from the Aga Khan and the use of his private island in March and December 2016, there were ongoing official dealings with the Aga Khan, and the Aga Khan Foundation Canada was registered to lobby his office. Therefore, the vacations accepted by Mr. Trudeau or his family could reasonably be seen to have been given to influence Mr. Trudeau in his capacity as Prime Minister," she said.

Ms. Dawson's report points out there were two trips to the island, one in March of last year and another one in December of last year. During the visit in March, only Mr. Trudeau's family were present, while Mr. Trudeau also participated in the December trip.

"Section 12 [of the Act] prohibits ministers and their family members from accepting travel on non-commercial chartered or private aircraft for any purpose unless required in their capacity as public office holders, in exceptional circumstances or with the prior approval of the Commissioner," Ms. Dawson said.

Ms. Dawson adds that "Mr. Trudeau and the Aga Khan cannot be characterized as friends within the meaning of the Act."

The Commissioner found there were three all-expenses-paid trips to the island. In Dec. 2014 and 2016, Mr. Trudeau and his family went to the Aga Khan's residence. In March, 2016, only Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and other family members went to the island, but not the Prime Minister.

As part of her examination of the trip, Ms. Dawson received evidence from 14 people and conducted two interviews with Mr. Trudeau, as recently as October.

She rejected Mr. Trudeau's assertion that the Aga Khan was a long-time family friend, despite the fact they have known each other for decades.

"Justin Trudeau had no personal or private interactions with the Aga Khan and his family between 1983 and April 2013, when he became Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, except for his father's funeral in 2000," her report said.

Still, Mr. Trudeau said he felt a close link when he saw the Aga Khan in 2000.

"Justin Trudeau said that when he and the Aga Khan saw each other at his father's funeral in 2000, they hugged and he felt an instant re-connection and an instant closeness. Mr. Trudeau said it was as if no time had passed," the report said.

According to the evidence submitted by the Aga Khan, the invitation to use Bells Cay, in the Bahamas, was made in March, 2014.

"In his written submissions, the Aga Khan described this invitation as an expression of the personal relationship between Mr. Trudeau and his family and the Aga Khan and his family, adding that he and his family have extended such standing invitations to a few close friends. The Aga Khan wrote that he told Mr. Trudeau that because Mr. Trudeau's public life as an elected official affords little private family vacation time, he and his family should feel free to vacation at Bells Cay," the report said.