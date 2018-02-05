Two Canadians released from Syria, government says

Two Canadians have "safely left Syria," Global Affairs Canada said Monday.

The confirmation comes after the BBC reported Monday that Jolly Bimbachi and Sean Allen Moore had been released into Turkish custody after being held for months by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, an affiliate of al-Qaeda in Syria.

Canadian officials did not confirm these details about any alleged captivity by a terrorist faction saying only that two citizens are now in safe hands.

"We are relieved‎ that two Canadian citizens have safely left Syria," said Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Amy Mills in an email.

"The government of Canada provided assistance to the Canadians while they were in Syria and will continue to do so."

Global Affairs said it could not provide any further details on the case for privacy reasons.