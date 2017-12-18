Tying the knot? Social media posts spark speculation over Jagmeet Singh’s relationship status

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's personal life is no longer under wraps.
A series of Instagram photos posted over the weekend show Singh and fashion designer Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu attending what appears to be a pre-engagement party.
The pair are dressed in traditional Punjabi garments and one post congratulated the couple on their "rokha" –a traditional Punjabi ceremony held ahead of a wedding and usually attended by close family.
James Smith, a spokesperson for Singh, says the leader is neither engaged nor married; he says the families of the couple met at the gathering.
Sidhu, 27, identified herself online as the co-founder of Jangirro, a clothing line based in the Greater Toronto Area.
Until now, the 38-year-old Singh has been guarded about his personal life, declining to confirm or deny that he's even in a relationship.
As of Monday afternoon, Sidhu's Twitter and Instagram accounts had been deactivated.
