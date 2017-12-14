UCP Leader Jason Kenney wins seat in Alberta legislature

Former federal Conservative cabinet minister Jason Kenney has won a seat in the Alberta legislature.
The leader of the United Conservative Party is the victor of a by-election in Calgary Lougheed, easily beating out six other candidates, including provincial Liberal Leader David Khan.
Kenney was the driving force behind the merger of Alberta's two centre-right parties, the Progressive Conservatives and the Wildrose.
The win means he can go head to head with NDP Premier Rachel Notley in the legislature before the 2019 provincial election.
The by-election was called after Dave Rodney, a member of the United Conservatives, stepped aside to make room for a run by Kenney.
More to come.
