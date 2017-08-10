Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Proposed new marine protected area Add to ...

Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Qikiqtani Inuit Association

board-approved boundary

(expected to be similar to

boundaries announced on

Monday by federal government)

Shell

exploratory

permits

CORNWALLIS

ISLAND

DEVON

ISLAND

Baffin

Bay

SOMERSET

ISLAND

Lancaster Sound

Nanisivik

BRODEUR

PENINSULA

BYLOT

ISLAND

Arctic

Bay

Prince

Regent

Inlet

Pond

Inlet

BAFFIN

ISLAND

Milne

Inlet

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCES: NATURE CONSERVANCY

OF CANADA, QIKIQTANI INUIT ASSOCIATION

Qikiqtani Inuit Association

board-approved boundary

(expected to be similar to

boundaries announced on

Monday by federal government)

Shell

exploratory

permits

CORNWALLIS

ISLAND

DEVON

ISLAND

Baffin

Bay

SOMERSET

ISLAND

Lancaster Sound

Nanisivik

BRODEUR

PENINSULA

BYLOT

ISLAND

Arctic

Bay

Prince

Regent

Inlet

Pond

Inlet

BAFFIN

ISLAND

Milne

Inlet

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCES: NATURE CONSERVANCY OF CANADA,

QIKIQTANI INUIT ASSOCIATION

Qikiqtani Inuit Association board-approved boundary

(expected to be similar to boundaries announced

on Monday by federal government)

Shell

exploratory

permits

CORNWALLIS

ISLAND

DEVON

ISLAND

SOMERSET

ISLAND

Lancaster Sound

Baffin

Bay

Nanisivik

BYLOT

ISLAND

Prince

Regent

Inlet

Arctic

Bay

BRODEUR

PENINSULA

Pond

Inlet

BAFFIN

ISLAND

Milne

Inlet

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCES: NATURE CONSERVANCY OF CANADA, QIKIQTANI INUIT ASSOCIATION

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @globeandmail

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular