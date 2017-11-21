The best deals on hatchbacks, the practical alternatives to sedans

In general, the defining difference between a sedan and a hatchback is structure. When viewed in profile, a sedan consists of three components or boxes – an engine space, a passenger cabin and a cargo cabin. A hatchback, on the other hand, only features two boxes. While the engine space remains the same, the passenger and cargo cabins are combined into a single large cabin, often resulting in more cargo space as compared to an equivalent sedan.

While hatchbacks can be an acquired taste for many sedan drivers who prefer the more traditional three-box design, they retain a sporty, sedan-like driving experience due to their equally low centre of gravity while also offering more versatility relative to their size. The hatchback's larger and structurally similar cousin, the SUV, has in recent years dominated vehicle sales across Canada, but its price often carries a premium relative to the hatchback. The latter, therefore, is an attractive choice for those drivers seeking practicality and affordability.

We've featured some of our favourite offers this week on hatchbacks. If you don't find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

Story continues below advertisement

2018 BMW 330i xDrive Gran Turismo

2018 BMW 3 Series. BMW

The 2018 BMW 330i Gran Turismo features a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that achieves an output of 248-horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. Its interior features BMW's latest iDrive 6.0 touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay connectivity, SiriusXM capability, a hi-fi sound system with dual subwoofers, leather seating surfaces with heated front seats and a leather-wrapped and heated multifunction sport steering wheel. Other notable features include automatic LED headlights, LED fog lights, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors and run-flat tires.



MSRP: $51,350

Manufacturer cash incentive: $750 (as compared to no incentive in October)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,880

Cash purchase price before tax: $51,980

Finance for 60 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $1,053 per month including tax, which includes a $750 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in October) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 45 months at 3.9 per cent interest for $863 per month including tax, which includes a $750 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in October) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

2018 Subaru Impreza 5-door Sport-tech with Technology package

2018 Subaru Impreza 5-door Sport-tech. Subaru

The 2018 Subaru Impreza is equipped with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder boxer engine that delivers 152 horsepower and 145 lb.-ft. of torque on Subaru's signature symmetrical all-wheel drive powertrain that comes standard on all trims. The Sport-tech trim features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, dual-zone climate control, a 6.3-inch multi-information display, leather seating surfaces with heated front seats, automatic LED headlights with adaptive cornering and high-beam assist, LED taillights and LED daylight running lights.



This trim also features Subaru's EyeSight suite of safety technology, which includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist and lead vehicle start alert.

MSRP: $30,995

Manufacturer cash incentive: $500 (as compared to no incentive in October)

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,966

Cash purchase price before tax: $31,961

Finance for 60 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $649 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in October) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $495 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in October) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

2018 Kia Forte5 EX

2018 Kia Forte. Kia

The 2018 Kia Forte5 delivers 164 horsepower and 151 lb.-ft. of torque through a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed automatic powertrain. The EX trim features a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and AndroidAuto functionality, a 6-speaker audio system, a rearview camera, dual-zone climate control, an LCD instrument cluster, keyless push-start engine ignition, heated front seats, automatic projector headlights, LED turn indicators, windshield wiper de-icing functionality and solar glass that prevents heat build-up in the vehicle when parked under sunlight. Available features include a power sunroof, heated rear seats and blind-spot detection.



Story continues below advertisement

MSRP: $22,595

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500 (as compared to no incentive in October)

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,700

Cash purchase price before tax: $22,295

Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest (as compared to 1.99 per cent in October) for $448 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest (as compared to 3.99 per cent in October) for $374 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

2018 Chevrolet Sonic 5-Door Premier

2018 Chevrolet Sonic 5-Door Premier. Chevrolet

The 2018 Chevrolet Sonic is available with two engine variants depending on the trim: a 1.8-litre, 4-cylinder engine that delivers 138 horsepower and 125 lb.-ft. of torque and a 1.4-litre turbo that outputs the same number of horses and an additional 23 lb.-ft. of torque. The Premier trim features remote ignition and climate control functionality, a 6-speaker audio system, SiriusXM capability, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio and phone controls, heated front seats, a power sunroof, a tire pressure monitor system and GM's StabiliTrak system which automatically compares steering input with the vehicle's actual response to sense any loss of traction and make adjustments to braking and engine power to maximize vehicle control.



MSRP: $22,145

Manufacturer cash incentive: $500 (as compared to no incentive in October)

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,961

Cash purchase price before tax: $23,106

Finance for 60 months at 0.49 per cent interest for $441 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in October) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 0.5 per cent interest for $331 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,000 in October) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.